Arsenal are targeting a striker before the transfer window shuts, but Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is “not a player Arsenal are going for,” according to David Ornstein.

Duran has really come into his own this season, scoring some brilliant and crucial goals this season, with his winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League being a particular highlight. That form has seen manager Unai Emery utilise Duran far more frequently, a decision for which the Spaniard has been rewarded.

Though Duran signed a new, long-term contract with the Villans earlier this season, his future remains a popular topic of debate and there has been speculation the Gunners could look to make a move to bolster their attack.

Arsenal Are Not Targeting Duran

Colombian could still move before the deadline

It has scarcely been a secret that Arsenal have been targeting a striker during the transfer window. Gabriel Jesus, who had struggled for form and consistency in the first half of the season, suffered an ACL injury earlier this month which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz has displayed shaky form for the Gunners, with many still questioning whether he is best-suited as a striker. As such, links to the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak and the aforementioned Duran are understandable, with Mikel Arteta’s team in desperate need of cover up top.

Jhon Duran 24/25 Season Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 20 7 0 Champions League 7 3 0 Carabao Cup 2 2 0

Duran, though, is unlikely to be the answer for Arsenal. Speaking on talkSPORT’s Transfer Notebook, Ornstein said:

“Because of the Arsenal situation, some in the public domain have sort of suggested, fans are asking, could Arsenal go for (Jhon) Duran? Sorry to disappoint them again, that’s not a player Arsenal are going for. So, we’ll have to see where, if he does move, where he’ll end up.”

There is still time for Arsenal to sign a striker before the window closes, but they may have to make peace with the fact that Duran will, most likely, not be the player that they acquire.

