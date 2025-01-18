Benjamin Sesko, a potential striker target for Arsenal, is “unlikely” to transfer away from RB Leipzig anytime soon according to journalist David Ornstein, speaking on the Athletic FC Podcast.

Arsenal are, once more, vying for the Premier League title, having placed second in the last two campaigns. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have risen to a position of competing for honours once more, having initially struggled in the immediate aftermath of Arsene Wenger’s departure.

Arteta has spent big money on his team in order to better shape it in his image, but will now be craving another piece of silverware. The Spaniard has, to date, won just one FA Cup as he enters his sixth year in charge of the club.

If there was one area on the pitch that Arsenal fans would want the club to reinforce, it would be the number nine. Gabriel Jesus recently suffered a long-term injury and Kai Havertz has not only displayed shaky form in recent weeks, but is not a natural striker, which can and has proven costly for the Gunners.

Related Arsenal Want to Sign 'One of the Best Players in the Premier League' This Month Arsenal are eager to win the race for Brenford's Bryan Mbeumo and could do so by signing him this month rather than waiting for next summer.

Sesko Won’t Leave Leipzig This Month

A move will not materialise in the near future

Benjamin Sesko is an understandable target for Arsenal, given his potential and current quality. According to Ornstein, however, the Slovenian will not be leaving Germany this winter.

“Benjamin Sesko is somebody that they’ve liked as well for a long time, (but) a move in January, I’m told, is unlikely. “You never say never, but if he’s going to leave RB Leipzig for anywhere, the probability, having not long ago signed a new contract, is that it would be next summer.”

After spending his youth career in his native Slovenia across four different teams, Sesko joined the Red Bull network in 2019, originally joining Salzburg. After two years on loan with their feeder team, FC Liefering, he came into the Salzburg fold in 2021 and steadily developed over two years.

Sesko is a physical striker with brilliant technical ability, which led to Leipzig agreeing a deal for him in 2023. He has since scored 31 goals for the club, 22 of which have been in the Bundesliga. The striker’s recent contract extension may have dampened rumours of a move this year, but a transfer away from Leipzig will, presumably, not be too far away.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.