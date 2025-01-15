Arsenal are unlikely to sign strikers Dusan Vlahovic or Benjamin Sesko in the January transfer window, journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Gunners appear to have ruled out major winter moves for the two highly-rated forwards, despite being in the market for a new striker after Gabriel Jesus ruptured his ACL and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

According to Ornstein, Arsenal’s long-standing target Sesko is more likely to leave RB Leipzig in the summer, should the 'insane' 21-year-old decide to seek a new challenge after two years in the Bundesliga.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, is also unlikely to join Arsenal in January, despite being linked with a move to the Emirates this week.

Arsenal Unlikely to Sign Sesko

Vlahovic deal also ruled out

Ornstein, speaking on NBC Sports, revealed that Arsenal may need to look elsewhere in their striker search this January, as moves for Vlahovic or Sesko are improbable:

“We hear names like Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, initial enquiries tell me that that one is unlikely. “Benjamin Sesko, another long-term target, he’s unlikely to move in the January transfer window, never say never, but that’s more likely a summer departure if he leaves RB Leipzig.”

The Gunners are expecting a busy end to the January transfer window following Jesus’ injury and could even explore the loan market again to find a short-term solution.

Arsenal have previously welcomed Raheem Sterling and Neto on temporary deals this season and are unable to make further domestic loan moves, making an overseas signing a viable option.

Mikel Arteta may also consider signing a new winger, given that Bukayo Saka will be unavailable until at least March after undergoing hamstring surgery in December.

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 20 games and will face Tottenham Hotspur at home in the North London derby on Wednesday, before hosting Aston Villa on Saturday.

Dusan Vlahovic's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 16 Goals 7 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 189 Minutes played 1,326

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.