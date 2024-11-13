Crystal Palace are going to be active in the January transfer market and are expected to recruit players in attacking positions, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Eagles have had a tough start to their Premier League campaign under Oliver Glasner, managing just one win in their first 11 games and now sitting third from bottom going into the international break.

Their latest 2-1 defeat at Fulham at the weekend raised further questions over the Austrian tactician’s future at Selhurst Park, with fans and pundits now guessing who will be the second manager to be shown the exit door in the Premier League after Erik ten Hag.

However, Ornstein suggests that may not necessarily be the expectation with Glasner – at the moment, he retains the backing of the club, who have now placed their focus on the January market.

The Eagles feel they could have done better in the summer transfer window after Michael Olise’s departure and will be hoping to add further fresh faces in 2025 to boost their chances of survival this season:

“They're going to look to go forward with [Glasner], as far as I'm aware. And I do think they'll recruit a couple of players in January, definitely in the attacking positions.”

Glasner, who took over from Roy Hodgson in February, guided Palace to a 10th-place finish in his first season, closing the Premier League campaign with six wins in his last seven matches.

However, his first transfer window was largely underwhelming, with Olise and Joachim Andersen departing Selhurst Park, while the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Eddie Nketiah were brought in as replacements.

While Lacroix’s arrival has been a hit, the aforementioned attacking trio has yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League, prompting Palace to look for further reinforcements at the turn of the year.

Nketiah’s situation has become even more concerning in recent days, after the former Arsenal striker suffered a ‘suspicious’ injury in training and has not been named in the matchday squad for the Fulham defeat.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 27 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 9 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 31 Points per game 1.48

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.