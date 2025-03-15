Liverpool could be set to splash out this summer in a bid to maintain their impressive form from the 2024/25 campaign, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided the latest update on the Reds' pursuit of a new left-back.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, 31 and 28 respectively, have struggled to impress fans at times this term. Despite the occasional strong outing, many have felt that this position could be one of the areas to improve upon, and Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher touched on this in January, claiming the side "need a left-back".

Kerkez has enjoyed an outstanding campaign thus far for Bournemouth, and he remains high up the shortlist for Arne Slot and Co, although they could be asked to cough up a significant fee for his services.

Ornstein: Kerkez 'Remains a Strong Option' for Liverpool

The Reds may need to sell one of their left-backs

Via his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein confirmed that Liverpool's pursuit of Kerkez was very much alive, though they may be required to part ways with one of their current left-backs. He said:

"They will have a shortlist or potential targets, obviously. The likes of Nuno Mendes and Alphonso Davies were highly thought of at Anfield but both have now signed new contracts. Kerkez was and remains a strong option, who Bournemouth will be open to doing business for if their financial expectations are met. "This one definitely stands a chance but the price is likely to be above what Liverpool would normally pay for a full-back - plus I’m sure like they will have other options, he will have multiple suitors - so we’ll have to see how it develops. Don’t forget they already have two top level left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas so you imagine one of them will need to go if another senior player is to arrive in that position."

Kerkez vs Robertson vs Tsimikas - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Kerkez Robertson Tsimikas Appearances 28 27 14 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 5 0 1 Key Passes per 90 0.92 1.61 1.23 Crosses per 90 3.09 5.49 6.32 Tackles Won per 90 0.77 0.94 2.46 Interceptions per 90 1.25 0.85 1.23 Clearances per 90 2.98 1.92 2.81

As per Fabrizio Romano exclusively on GIVEMESPORT, Bournemouth could demand up to €45m (£38m) for Kerkez - a fee which would make the Hungarian Liverpool's second-most expensive defender signing in history.

Manchester United previously eyed a move for the player in January, though their interest may have cooled following the arrival of Patrick Dorgu. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid could remain in the picture for this summer.

