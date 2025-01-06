Manchester United are unlikely to use Marcus Rashford in a swap deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, journalist David Ornstein has suggested.

Despite reports claiming the Red Devils are looking to offer Napoli their academy graduate as part of the deal to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford, Ornstein has revealed such a deal is ‘very complicated, if at all possible’.

United may now have to find another solution to lure Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, to the Premier League if they wish to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline in January.

According to Ornstein, a swap deal for the Nigerian forward involving Rashford seems unlikely at the moment:

“There have been reports of a swap deal with Victor Osimhen if he was brought back to Napoli from Galatasaray, but I think that's going to be very complicated, if at all possible.”

Osimhen, who has a £75m release clause for January, has been in fine form at Galatasaray this season, netting 13 goals and registering five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, including five goal involvements in four Europa League games.

The 'world-class' Nigerian international was excluded from Napoli's first-team training by coach Antonio Conte before the season and appears unlikely to have a future at the Serie A club, with his contract running until June 2026.

It remains to be seen whether United will enter the race for the 26-year-old as soon as January, considering the Red Devils may have to make sales first to pursue new signings.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United have a particular desire to find new homes for Rashford, Antony and Christian Eriksen but are also willing to accept a loan departure if there is limited interest in permanent moves this month.

Man United have spent considerably before the season, welcoming five new arrivals for close to £200m, including forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has been linked with a return to Serie A in January.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League after their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday and will next face Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

