Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United remains uncertain and while a move away feels increasingly likely by the day, the door is reportedly not completely shut on him staying, reveals David Ornstein.

It has been a challenging period for the England international under Ruben Amorim's tutelage. The last time he even featured on the football pitch for the Red Devils dates back a month ago, and he was controversially booted from the match-day squad entirely for four consecutive outings in December. With the player himself having admitted to considering life away from Old Trafford, it seems it may just be a case of time before he concludes his chapter in Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's joint-top goal-scorer in the Premier League with four goals.

Ornstein: Door 'Still Open' For Rashford

The 27-year-old may still have an opportunity to prove himself

Via the Athletic FC's YouTube channel, Ornstein shared the latest update on Rashford's pending situation, indicating that a departure may not yet be guaranteed. He said:

"Marcus Rashford and Manchester United feels like an inevitable parting, that's not guaranteed. The door is still open to him at Manchester United [to stay], if he shows Ruben Amorim and the hierarchy the levels that they expect on and off the pitch that they're setting for all players, regardless of reputation. But there's clearly an openness at Old Trafford to seeing him go and, judging by Rashford's public comments, it would appear that he's ready for a fresh challenge and the next steps, to quote him."

Marcus Rashford's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 15 Minutes Played 978 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots on Target per 90 0.83 Key Passes per 90 1.38 Successful Take-Ons per 90 0.83

This follows after numerous clubs registered an interest in the wide man, following the January transfer window's opening. As revealed exclusively by GMS sources, Barcelona have reportedly "made contact", over a potential move, but AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Juventus are all set to rival the Blaugrana in the race.

Meanwhile, in England, Arsenal have been linked with a shock transfer swoop for the United academy graduate, and per Massimo Marianella, they have also made a "phone call" to gauge their chances of a deal.

A fee of £35 million could be sufficient to close the deal, though Manchester United are thought to prefer a straight loan deal for this month, according to Sky Sports journalist, Dharmesh Seth.

Related Exclusive: Amorim Decided Man Utd Star Wasn't Good Enough Before he Took Job Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim decided Marcus Rashford wasn't good enough before he took the job at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025