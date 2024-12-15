The pressure has been piling on Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, following a streak of poor form that has seen the north Londoners without victory in the last five fixtures across all competitions. However, David Ornstein has been quick to insist the manager is "squarely being backed" by the club's hierarchy.

Appointed in July 2023, Postecoglou has since been leading a rebuild at the club, but with the side currently sitting in 12th in the table, fans have been questioning the Greek-Australian custodian's position. Much of the criticism came after Spurs' dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea that saw them surrender a two-goal lead, but a draw to Rangers in their midweek Europa League fixture only further added to the external pressure. Following this result, former Tottenham player, Jamie O'Hara has gone as far as to say he has "had enough" of Postecoglou.

Ornstein: 'Pressure is External' on Postecoglou

Spurs are currently in full support of the long-term project

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein revealed what he had heard about the inside situation at Tottenham, surrounding the growing uncertainty of Postecoglou's future. He said:

"The pressure is external. Ange Postecoglou is squarely being backed by the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy. Every bit of dialogue I have had so far suggests that he is fully supported and they are not thinking about changing Ange Postecoglou. Some sections of the fanbase and the wider public might not like to hear that, but it is the case as things stand." "Things can change quickly. What if Tottenham go to Southampton and get thumped? We might be having a different conversation, but they're not there in their thinking yet. "They've put their faith in Ange Postecoglou to develop a younger squad, that they hope will pay dividends in the future." "They do have finances, they're in a decent position. They could dip into the market, January or summer. But I think they're focus will be getting their players back from injury and using the resources at their disposal."

Indeed, injuries have marred the team's progress, and a number of key first-team players, including Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Richarlison have been unavailable for selection as a result.

With the squad increasingly stretched across multiple competitions, the Spurs top brass may be inclined towards investing in new signings ahead of the January transfer window, both to bolster in key areas while simultaneously affirming their trust in Postecoglou's project. With that in mind, the likes of Pascal Struijk and Quinten Timber have been linked with a switch to north London in 2025.