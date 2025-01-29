Tottenham Hotspur have been exploring potential reinforcements for both attacking and defensive areas in January, but are yet to advance on any new signings, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Lilywhites had hoped to bolster their injury-ridden squad with new players in the winter window but may now be facing a quiet end to the transfer period.

According to Ornstein, Spurs initially aimed to secure loan signings to boost Ange Postecoglou’s squad and also considered moving for their summer targets early, as they did with Antonin Kinsky.

The Czech shot-stopper signed a long-term deal in North London earlier this month and remains the only arrival in the January transfer window for Spurs so far.

Tottenham May Remain Quiet in January

Despite ongoing injury crisis

According to Ornstein, Tottenham's initial plans to boost Postecoglou’s squad with signings in January now seem unlikely to go ahead in the final days of the transfer window:

“Of course, they wanted, if possible, to bolster in attacking and defensive areas. They were initially looking for loans. “Could they bring forward some summer activity, like they did with Kinsky, to do permanent, that's something they would have looked into. “But again, I've got to be honest, and things do change, so forgive me if it does, but I don't know of anything right now.”

Spurs have been playing without much of their first-choice backline recently, with Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero all sidelined with injuries.

To make matters worse, their record signing Dominic Solanke has also suffered a knee injury in training, which ruled him out until March.

Tottenham are also expected to continue without Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner for a while longer, while Wilson Odobert’s return date remains unknown following his hamstring surgery in November.

The Lilywhites have endured a worrying run of results in the Premier League lately, winning just once in their last 11 games and slipping to 15th in the table, only eight points above the relegation zone.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 13 Goals scored 46 Goals conceded 37 Points per game 1.04

