Premier League clubs believe Victor Osimhen will be moving to Saudi Arabia this summer according to David Ornstein, amid strong links to both Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Nigeria international was one of the hottest talking points of the summer transfer window last year before a late move to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia collapsed, and he joined Turkish giants Galatasaray after the European deadline passed.

Since that move Osimhen has netted 28 goals and registered five assists in 32 appearances, ensuring that top clubs remain interested and he has once again been tipped to make the switch to England this summer.

Man Utd and Arsenal in Race for Osimhen

Clubs believe Saudi move is most likely though

Man Utd and Arsenal are said to be among those most interested this summer, with Ruben Amorim desperate to add a new number nine to his squad after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Mikel Arteta on the other hand has been strongly linked with a move for Alexander Isak, but Osimhen was seen as a viable alternative who could be cheaper. Reports suggest that both clubs have even tabled formal offers already.

But responding to a fan during an Athletic Q&A, Ornstein revealed that there is a 'consensus' around Premier League clubs that the 25-year-old's most likely destination this summer is Saudi Arabia.

"There seems to be a consensus among Premier League clubs that Victor Osimhen’s most likely destination is Saudi Arabia. Part of that will be down to the affordability of his wages. But let’s see."

Victor Osimhen Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances: 22 Goals: 20 Expected Goals (xG): 18.06 Scoring Frequency (in minutes): 86min Goals per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won 5.3 (54%)

Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT previously that the striker, who is still under contract with Napoli, will not drop his wage demands for any new club and he is likely to be expensive with Napoli wanting big money to sell.

But Saudi have always been a threat to any deal due to their unbelievable wealth and interest in making their domestic league the best.

Last summer they agreed a deal with Napoli only for Osimhen to play hard-ball over his personal terms and a deal to collapse, with Al-Ahli opting to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney instead.

It now seems that Osimhen's demands could best suit a Saudi move once more, and Premier League clubs are ready to accept that could be the case despite their strong interest.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.