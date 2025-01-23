Newcastle United fans will be hoping that Alexander Isak stays with them for as long as possible, after becoming one of the best players in their long Premier League history - but they'll have to brace themselves for repeated links to Arsenal, according to David Ornstein.

Isak joined the Magpies in 2022, and instantly took off at St. James' Park with 10 goals in his first 22 Premier League games. Not to mark himself as a one-season wonder, the Swede then nabbed 21 in his first full campaign, and with 15 strikes already in 20 games this term - with eight consecutive games where he scored only being ended over the weekend - he's arguably the top-flight's best striker at present.

Mikel Arteta remains a huge fan and that will see rumours continue

However, that comes with downsides. Such strong form will always attract interest from elsewhere, and Arsenal have taken a keen interest in his services, with Mikel Arteta clearly in the market for a striker.

Isak has been linked alongside in-form strikers such as Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, but he's seemingly the Gunners' top choice, having excelled in the Premier League and proving himself in that regard.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 15 1st Assists 5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 =1st Match rating 7.47 1st

And with that in mind, Ornstein told NBC Sports that Newcastle fans will be hearing 'a lot more' about a potential departure for Isak, even if he doesn't move - thanks to Arteta's affinity for the striker, having been interested in a deal for the Swedish international whilst he was at former club Real Sociedad. Ornstein said, via NBC Sports' YouTube:

"I don't want to upset Newcastle fans, but I do think we'll be hearing a lot more about Arsenal and [Alexander] Isak due to Mikel Arteta's affinity with him. He nearly signed him from Real Sociedad before he went to Newcastle."

Arsenal are Urgently in Need of a Striker, Isak Fits the Bill

Injuries have played their part in recruitment focuses

Arteta is a clear fan of players who used to play for Sociedad. Martin Odegaard featured alongside Isak in his time in the Basque Country, whilst Mikel Merino has also been signed from the Anoeta-based side, and Martin Zubimendi continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are in dire need of a striker, having seen Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. Although there is no reason for concern over Kai Havertz' form with the German notching his 14th goal of the season against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, competition is badly needed if the German suffers an injury, and he could be ousted from the starting XI if a player in the ilk of Isak joins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

Reports have stated that it would take £150million to prise him away from Tyneside, a fee that Arsenal likely wouldn't pay, but that won't stop links with Isak continuing to shine in the top-flight.

A January move could be enough for Arsenal to climb up the Premier League table, however, and with the Gunners currently sitting second in the top-flight standings, just six points behind Liverpool, there is always a chance that they can battle the Reds until the very end - which would be made a lot easier with Isak in their ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-01-25.

