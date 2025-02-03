Tottenham Hotspur have reached a total agreement to sign Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich, according to David Ornstein.

The Lilywhites will loan the 19-year-old for the remainder of the season, but also have the option to buy him permanently for £45.7m on a six-year-contract.

Late on Deadline Day, Ornstein told his followers on X:

"Tottenham Hotspur reach total agreement to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. Deal for 19yo #FCBayern attacker loan until simmer + #THFC option to buy at €55m on 6yr contract. Medical complete & France youth int’l poised to sign shortly."

The future of Tel, who journalist Florian Plettenberg has described as an "unbelievable talent", has been one of the sagas of deadline day. But it appears Spurs have now got their man with a medical already completed, and a deal reached with the German giants.

Indeed, it appeared Spurs were out of the race to sign Tel when he reportedly snubbed a permanent transfer to the north London club last week. The teenager then seemed to change his mind based on the fact he'd only be joining the north London club on loan.

While that is still technically true, Spurs do have the option to make the deal permanent with the terms of the contract already agreed, so there may be a few more details left to emerge from this story, clarifying how exactly the agreement works, or why Tel's stance over a possible full transfer in the future has changed.

Nonetheless, Spurs fans will be pleased the club have seemingly got the deal over the line, not only securing Tel's services for this season but also potentially for the best years of his career.