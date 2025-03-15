Arsenal stars Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both set to be free agents at the end of this season as things stand, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has admitted that the chances of either renewing are slim.

It means boss Mikel Arteta and his entourage are gearing up for a busy upcoming transfer window involving an overhaul of the midfield engine room. The Gunners look to have slipped out of contention for the Premier League title for a third consecutive season, and they will be eager to ensure this does not happen again next term, so hefty investment is to be expected this summer.

Ornstein: 'Very Good Chance' of Partey and Jorginho Exit

Arsenal are in the market for replacements

Close

Speaking via his Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein noted that the departures of £310,000-per-week duo, Partey and Jorginho, were yet to be confirmed, though the chances of either staying are likely to be low. He said:

"Not settled yet [exits for Partey and Jorginho], as far as I’m aware, but a very good chance. It may be influenced by the status of potential arrivals in that position."

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has been tipped for a move to the Emirates stadium since January, when it was revealed that the transfer was "virtually complete". The Gunners are purportedly prepared to pay the Spaniard's £51 million release clause, beating the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to his signature.

Partey vs Jorginho vs Guimaraes vs Zubimendi - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Partey Jorginho Guimaraes Zubimendi Appearances 27 12 28 26 Goals 3 0 3 1 Assists 2 0 6 1 Pass Completion (%) 87.7 85.8 82.7 83.3 Key Passes per 90 0.73 0.5 1.38 0.54 Progressive Passes per 90 6.31 6.17 7.32 6.15 Tackles Won per 90 1.97 0.5 1.26 1.34 Interceptions per 90 1.16 0.83 0.93 1.34 Aerials Won (%) 57.9 20.0 53.8 66.1

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast that Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta is looking to sign Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes alongside Zubimendi. The Magpies are reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian, though they could be forced to at the £60-70 million mark if they are unable to secure Champions League football.

It would undoubtedly be shrewd transfer business if the North Londoners are able to land both this summer as replacements for the ageing Partey and Jorginho. However, it would equally be expensive business, and it remains to be seen how much Arsenal are willing to invest in the midfield, given their priorities in attack as well.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025