West Ham United have reportedly submitted a huge bid to try and sign Aston Villa star Jhon Duran, as Graham Potter looks to fix his striking woes at the London Stadium - with the Hammers having made an astonishing offer of £57million for the striking sensation, according to Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

First-choice talisman Niclas Fullkrug picked up a hamstring injury - incidentally against Villa at the start of the month - that could rule him out for the rest of the season, whilst Michail Antonio's car crash in early December and Jarrod Bowen being on the sidelines means that Potter is extremely threadbare in the final third in east London. But having had an interest in Duran in the summer, West Ham have seemingly returned with a bid that would smash their transfer record.

The report from Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that the Hammers have made an offer to sign Duran from Villa - a remarkable bid that is worth £57million, plus add-ons.

The Colombian was subject to interest from the east London outfit over the summer, though David Sullivan and the Hammers board wouldn't stump up the £40million required by Villa for his services. However, after a superb start to the season in the West Midlands which has seen Duran score 12 goals in 27 games, they've gone back in to fix their mistakes.

The bid is expected to be rejected, with Villa having no intention of selling the 21-year-old star, who recently extended his contract until 2030 to fend off interest from elsewhere - but it does show a statement of intent from West Ham, who have struggled massively on the pitch this season under Julen Lopetegui.

Duran has only started seven games this season, but had a knack of scoring from the substitutes' bench earlier in the season, with goals against Bayern Munich, West Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers propelling him to stardom. He's come in as a rotation option for Ollie Watkins in recent weeks, and if he turns his scoring spree from the bench into elite form in the starting role, it could be even tougher for West Ham to sign him.