West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has led his team out for one last training session on Wednesday morning, but he is expected to be sacked later in the day, according to David Ornstein - with Graham Potter's appointment set for announcement within the next 24 hours.

The report from Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that Lopetegui is still leading West Ham training on Wednesday morning, but he is expected to be relieved of his duties subsequently. The Spaniard has won just three Premier League games on home soil this season, which has placed them firmly in the bottom half of the top-flight table - and, having suffered two consecutive heavy defeats in the form of a 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool and a 4-1 away defeat to Manchester City, his future at the club has taken a turn.

Negotiations are progressing with Potter to become the Irons' new boss, and whilst they aren't complete just yet, the West Ham boardroom plan to appoint him to the London Stadium helm within the next 24 hours. It would mark the end of Potter's near two-year spell without being in management, having been sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, though he reportedly turned down the chance to manage Ajax last summer.

Potter shot to prominence as manager of Swedish outfit Ostersunds, taking them from the fourth division to the Europa League, where they recorded a famous win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium under his guise - and that saw him move back to the UK to manage Swansea City. An impressive spell in Wales found Brighton willing to take him to the Premier League, and after a couple of seasons in which he consolidated their top-flight status, the 2021/22 season saw him finish ninth with the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and more.

Potter's more attacking nature could massively benefit West Ham's squad. Lopetegui has been much more pragmatic than his counterpart, and that has limited the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen this season - but unlocking their attacking brilliance could be just the tonic to fire the Hammers right up the league table.