West Ham United are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Hammers, alongside Bournemouth, Everton and other top-flight sides, are reportedly keen to sign the 21-year-old before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

Ferguson’s loan move to another Premier League club looks most likely at the moment, despite clubs in Germany also showing interest in the Irish international.

Brighton are reportedly open to the 21-year-old’s temporary exit ‘if it suits all parties’, which would unlikely involve an option to buy the striker at the end of the season.

West Ham Eyeing Ferguson Move

Premier League stay looking most likely

West Ham are likely to bring in reinforcements up front before the transfer deadline, having lost Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio to long-term injuries.

Graham Potter was forced to rotate between Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus in his first three games in charge but could soon welcome a reunion with a familiar face at the London Stadium.

The 49-year-old tactician gave Ferguson his Premier League debut while at Brighton in the 2021/22 season, the Irishman’s first at the club following his summer arrival from Bohemians.

Ferguson has gone on to play 79 games for the Seagulls in all competitions since, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

The 20-year-old, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by James Milner, has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once in 228 minutes.

He is currently unavailable due to an ankle injury and is expected to return in February, having missed Brighton’s last six Premier League games.

West Ham are reportedly eyeing multiple alternatives to Ferguson at the moment, including RB Leipzig ace Andre Silva on a short-term loan deal.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.4 Minutes played 228

