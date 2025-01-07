Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign another central defender in January after Emmanuel Agbadou and have earmarked Lens star Kevin Danso as one of their options, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Molineux outfit are gearing up for a busy winter transfer window as they aim to strengthen Vitor Pereira’s backline with new signings and have two new centre-backs on their agenda.

According to Ornstein, Wolves are admirers of Danso, who could bring Premier League experience to the West Midlands club, having played for Southampton during the 2019/20 season:

“That isn't the end of Wolves’ business. They're looking to bring in another central defender as well, if they can, Kevin Danso, formerly of Southampton, now at Lens, also in France, among the options that they admire.”

Wolves are close to finalising Agbadou’s arrival and are reportedly awaiting work permit confirmation before his four-and-a-half-year contract becomes official.

While they have yet to decide on their next target, the Molineux outfit are understood to be considering multiple defensive options, with Auxerre’s Clement Akpa also on their radar, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Danso, meanwhile, was first linked with Wolves in December, with Sky Sports reporting that the club had made the 26-year-old their top priority for the winter window.

The 'rapid' Austrian international was on the verge of joining Roma this summer but returned to Lens after failing his medical and has remained an integral part of their defence.

However, the French club are reportedly open to his departure in January as they seek to reduce their wage bill and improve their financial situation.

Wolves went unbeaten in their first three games under new boss Vitor Pereira but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

They will face Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before returning to Premier League action against Newcastle next Wednesday.

