Mikel Arteta is a massive admirer of Nico Williams but Arsenal face many hurdles to secure the Athletic Bilbao attacker's signature - a January move doesn't look likely amid the finances involved, according to David Ornstein.

Williams, 22, made a name for himself on a global scale at Euro 2024, flourishing for Spain as they won the tournament in Germany. His performances during that competition put a ton of eyes on him, and the 'world-class' attacker has continued to shine for Athletic Bilbao this season.

Arteta is said to 'love' Williams amid talk of Arsenal needing to bolster their attack this month. Gabriel Jesus (ACL rupture) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring) will be unavailable for months, which coincides with Kai Havertz's struggles in front of goal and a glaring lack of a potent goalscorer.

Williams is by no means renowned for his scoring abilities, managing one goal and three assists in 17 La Liga games this term. But he works extremely well in a cohesive attacking unit and his creativity and pace could be a perfect fit for Arteta's brand of football.

Ornstein: Arteta Loves Williams But January Move Unlikely

Athletic Bilbao Winger Will Want a Salary Increase

The Gunners were reportedly interested in signing the 24-cap Spain international last summer when Barcelona had given up their pursuit but opted not to move. It's clear his £50 million release clause is putting potential suitors off.

Ornstein delved into Arteta's admiration of Williams and the possibility Arsenal move for the young Spaniard while speaking on The Athletic FC podcast. He is adamant that the player isn't pushing to leave Athletic and that his salary is another issue:

"Do Arsenal focus more on a wide player instead, like somebody who can contribute goals from the wing and with Saka out injured in particular? The player that Mikel Arteta loves is Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. There is a release clause just shy of €60 million (£50 million) at the moment. It fluctuates with inflation, it needs to be paid in full, so that's not easy for any suitors." "He is on a high salary, that salary would go up if he was to move, he's going to need to want to move and I'm not aware of him agitating or looking to move in January more likely the summer if it happens."

Nico Williams Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 1 Assists 3 Expected Assists (xA) 3.07 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes 1.8 Successful Dribbles 2.2 (39%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (43%)

Williams is purported to earn €200,000 (£170,000) per week at San Mames Stadium. He is one of their most important players and has over two years on his contract.

Arsenal were expected to bolster their attacking ranks even before Saka and Jesus' injuries. There is an urgency to do so before the January transfer window closes but a move for Williams doesn't seem to be on the radar until at least next summer.

Botafogo striker Igor Jesus has become the latest offensive talent to be linked with a move to the Emirates. The 23-year-old could cost just upwards of £16.5 million, and he's able to play out wide.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

