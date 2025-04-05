David Ornstein believes there is a "decent chance" that Darwin Nunez could join Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are expected to have a busy summer transfer window under Arne Slot as they edge closer to winning the Premier League title for only a second time in 35 years, but there are big question marks over the future of several stars.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are both out of contract this summer with no decisions made on their future, although there are suggestions the club are close to agreeing a new deal with the Egyptian, while Alexander-Arnold is set to move on to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Now Nunez could be set to move on too.

Ornstein: 'Decent chance' Nunez leaves

Uruguayan star could move on

While answering a fan question during a Q&A on The Athletic's website, Ornstein shared that there is a 'decent chance Nunez leaves' which could see the club move for a new forward during the summer window.

"They remain confident Salah will renew, Diaz is certainly one to watch given there has still been no new deal and he has plenty of suitors, and there is a decent chance Nunez goes."

Nunez has been linked with a move away after failing to become a regular in the side under Slot this season, with his chaotic style of play not really suiting the controlled style that the Dutch coach has implemented at Anfield.

Described as 'world-class' in the past, Nunez has managed just seven goals in 41 appearances so far this season and an exit looks increasingly likely for the 25-year-old now following his club-record £85m move three seasons ago.

Liverpool are said to be keen on signing Newcastle star Alexander Isak this summer and have even floated the idea of a potential swap plus cash for the Swede involving Nunez, but GIVEMESPORT sources have been told that the Magpies are not interested in any such deal.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/05/2025.