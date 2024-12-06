Martin Zubimendi could leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season, almost 12 months after rejecting a move to Liverpool, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Spanish midfielder was on the verge of a move to the Premier League before the start of the season, but opted to snub the Reds' interest and remain loyal to his hometown club.

It was hardly the first time the 'world-class' 25-year-old had rejected a move away from Real Sociedad. Arsenal had also made an approach before, and there had even been rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

However, Ornstein claims that this may not necessarily be the case next summer, with Zubimendi expected to be more willing than ever to seek a new challenge:

“This is a player who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, not for the first time he decided to stay with Real Sociedad. Arsenal have tried previously, Real Madrid, I think, have been linked and others. “Some people think that his loyalty to La Real will continue to keep him forever. But increasingly, in the chats I’ve had, there is an expectation now that the summer, he is more ready in his head to move than before. They've had more time to plan.”

Despite Liverpool's big push for Zubimendi's signature in the summer, the 25-year-old was persuaded by Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil to stay and and see out at least another six months of his remaining three-year contract.

The Spain international later revealed that he has 'no regrets' about the failed Anfield move, despite La Real's struggles this season.

The San Sebastian outfit currently sit ninth in the La Liga table, having collected 21 points from their opening 15 games and are now eight points adrift of a Champions League spot.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have maintained their interest in Zubimendi and are keeping a close eye on him, despite Ryan Gravenberch's impressive performances as a holding midfielder.

Arne Slot is said to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old and could be looking to bolster his midfield options in 2025, with Wataru Endo's role diminishing this season.

The Japanese midfielder has played just 167 minutes under Slot in his nine appearances in all competitions.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass accuracy % 84.8 Minutes played 1,305

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.