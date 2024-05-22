Highlights Jaylen Brown's clutch game-tying shot sent Game 1 into overtime, with a "double bang" from Mike Breen on the call.

David Ortiz, a Boston legend, captured Brown's shot on video courtside.

The Boston Celtics capitalized on the Indiana Pacers' turnovers late, showing veteran experience under pressure.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown knocked down the biggest shot of the night to send Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals into overtime. Play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen even added a "double bang" on the telecast when the ball swished through the net. However, he was not the only one with an incredible call for Brown's game-tying, contested three from the corner.

Boston Red Sox legend, David Ortiz, was sitting courtside to support the Celtics and captured the shot on video. He, along with thousands of other Celtics fans, let out screams of joy when Brown tied the contest at 117 apiece with 5.7 seconds left.

Ortiz is no stranger to being a part of clutch moments. He came through when the Red Sox needed him the most many times in his career.

In Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, the equivalent of the conference finals in Major League Baseball, Ortiz stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Boston trailed 5-1, but he changed the game with one swing. He launched the first pitch he saw from Joaquín Benoit over the right-field wall for a grand slam, tying the game. Ortiz sent Boston fans into a frenzy at Fenway Park.

Eleven years later, he felt the joy those fans felt at Fenway at TD Garden when Brown came through when the Celtics needed him the most.

Boston Handled the Pressure Down the Stretch

Celtics took advantage of the Indiana Pacers' mistakes

The Celtics are veterans when it comes to handling the pressure late in a playoff run. In contrast, outside of Pascal Siakam, the young Indiana Pacers are in unfamiliar territory in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their inexperience proved costly in the final 30 seconds of Game 1.

Indiana led 117-114 with 30 seconds left, but Tyrese Haliburton dribbled the ball off his leg for a turnover. The Pacers got a stop on the next possession, forcing Boston to foul. However, Indiana turned the ball over for a second straight possession when they attempted to inbound it. This led to Brown's triple, tying the game. On the final possession in regulation, Haliburton did not find a quality look, sending the game to overtime.

Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics Overtime Record 2023-2024 Team OT Record Indiana Pacers 0-1 Boston Celtics 2-4

The Pacers committed 21 turnovers for the contest. If they are to upset the Celtics, Indiana has to take care of the ball better for the rest of the series. Boston ranked first in offensive and second in defensive rating for the season, so they can rely on their strengths on both ends. While the Pacers finished second in offensive rating, their defense was not strong, finishing 24th in defensive rating. Indiana cannot afford to give Boston extra possessions for this reason. Fans should watch the turnover battle in game two to see how the Pacers can limit more unforced errors.