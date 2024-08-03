Highlights David Raya's tattoo honours the day he made his Premier League debut.

However, it was the day Brentford destroyed Arsenal 2-0 on their return to the English top-flight.

His journey to the top of the sport made the day special for the Spaniard, as it was not an easy path compared to others.

David Raya is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. At Brentford, he helped the Bees fight against the relegation odds to keep them in the division, whilst since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2023, his performance levels have improved. The Spaniard helped the Gunners finish second in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, narrowly missing out on glory to Manchester City on the final day.

He's unsurprisingly loved by Arsenal fans. With his composure, relaxed nature and reflex saves, the 28-year-old has helped the Gunners on countless occasions, which even saw him win the Golden Glove in May 2024. The list of positives is nearly endless for the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper; no one expected him to displace Aaron Ramsdale so quickly, but he did with ease.

However, he has likely received some stick and jokes from his Gunners teammates due to his neck tattoo. We have outlined what it is, why he has it and how it could have quickly ruined a blossoming relationship with Arsenal fans.

What is David Raya's Neck Tattoo?

Raya's tattoo is the numbers "13-08-21" written on the back of his net. At first, you might think that means nothing; it clearly outlines the 13th August 2021 in English format, but eventually, everyone realised what occurred on that day. As the COVID-19 Pandemic ended and the lockdown lifted, Raya made his Premier League debut, which is obviously a special moment in anyone's career and always worth remembering.

However, it came whilst he was playing for Brentford, so the slightly awkward situation is that it occurred when the Bees played their first-ever Premier League match, beating now Raya's club Arsenal 2-0 at a sold-out G-Tech Community Stadium. It was the perfect day for the Spaniard. Seven years after his professional debut, he had finally made it to the top flight — and the Bees looked like a nuisance to play again.

Goals from Sergi Canos, in the 22nd minute, and Christian Norgaard, with 17 minutes remaining, secured victory for Brentford during jubilant scenes in West London. The first came from a powerful and low effort from Canos, whilst the latter showed their talent from long throw-ins. Raya was in dreamland, as the Bees went top of the table. No one can truly blame him for getting the tattoo; it may be awkward now, but it was an iconic day in the competition's history and one with immense significance for the now-28-year-old.

Arsenal fans do not need to worry about the Spanish goalkeeper's loyalties fading though, as he made his love for the club clear when he joined them permanently on July 4th, 2024. “After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years. I’m excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.”

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year.”

What the Meaning Behind it is

It was to celebrate finally making his Premier League debut

Close

As mentioned, Raya's tattoo highlights the day he made his Premier League debut and we're sure some might think it's over the top. The best players in the world make their debut in one of the hardest competitions in the world with ease, but Raya did not have an easy journey to the top.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Raya would complete a permanent move to Arsenal for £27m in the summer of 2024.

He moved from Spain to the dull and grey town of Blackburn in 2012 for a scholarship, so naturally, it took time for him to adapt to his new surroundings. Once he turned 18, a loan move to Southport provided him with professional experience, before he eventually broke his way into first-team reconning at Blackburn.

A move to Brentford for £3m in 2019 truly proved to be the best decision he ever made, as under Thomas Frank, he was trusted as a leader in between the sticks. His move to the Gunners would never have happened without the Danish coach, so maybe it's nice that he will forever commemorate the day Brentford beat Arsenal to mark his top-flight debut.