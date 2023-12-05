Highlights Arsenal faced unexpected difficulty against Luton Town, who came out with high energy and made the game challenging.

Two mistakes by goalkeeper David Raya turned the game around, giving Luton a 3-2 lead after being behind.

These errors might make Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reconsider Raya as the starting goalkeeper.

Arsenal came into their meeting with Luton Town expecting a fairly straightforward victory. The Gunners are top of the Premier League, while their opponents are teetering just above the relegation zone and have picked up just nine points so far this year. It was apparent that it was going to be anything but straightforward almost immediately, though, as Luton really came out with energy and gave Arsenal a tough go of it.

Despite falling behind twice, Rob Edward's man actually found themselves in front in the second half after a pair of howlers from David Raya saw them score two goals in pretty quick succession. They went into halftime 2-1 down, but the pair of errors flipped the game on its head and gave Luton a 3-2 lead.

A lot has been made of Arsenal's goalkeeper situation this season, with Raya competing against Aaron Ramsdale for the starting spot in between the sticks. The Spaniard has seized control of the number-one spot, but these two mistakes might actually force Mikel Arteta to reconsider his decision.

Luton equalised after Raya had a nightmare following a corner

After the Gunners established a 2-1 lead right before halftime, they might have expected the second half to be smooth sailing for them, but Luton had other ideas and mere minutes after the restart, they tied things up following this absolute howler from Raya, resulting in a goal for Elijah Adebayo.

The keeper made a real mess of coming to claim it, and it allowed the striker to bag his third Premier League goal of the season and things only got worse for the Spaniard from there.

The Hatters then took the lead after a Ross Barkley shot slipped under Raya

Less than 10 minutes after he gifted Luton their equaliser, Raya had another absolute shocker as he failed to keep out Ross Barkley's strike from a tight angle. The shot, which should have been a routine save for the keeper, somehow found its way underneath his body and hit the back of the net.

It's a huge error that gave Luton the shock lead, flipping the game on its head entirely. The lead was short-lived, of course, with Kai Havertz equalising things three minutes after Barkley's strike. Declan Rice then went on to win the game for the Gunners, with a header right at the death of the contest.

Still, there's no ignoring the disastrous performance from the former Brentford man, who had only made two errors leading to goals in his entire 72-game Premier League career coming into the man, doubling that tally as a result. If Ramsdale isn't afforded a chance in the lineup following this display, then he's likely never going to and would be wise to seek that move away from the Emirates in the very near future.