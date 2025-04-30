Arsenal have it all to do after being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday evening. The Gunners welcomed their French opponents to the Emirates Stadium high on confidence after thrashing Real Madrid in the previous round.

However, it was the away side that stormed out of the blocks as they took the lead after just four minutes courtesy of Ousmane Dembele's strike. Arsenal did all they could to try and restore parity on the night but, despite their best efforts, they could not find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG had a few chances late on to double their advantage and take a big lead back to France but they could not take them, meaning the game ended in a 1-0 victory for Luis Enrique's side.