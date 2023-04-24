Manchester United could target David Raya this summer with Erik ten Hag not a fan of Dean Henderson, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The goalkeeping situation is a talking point amongst many United fans at the moment, with David De Gea's contract expiring soon.

Manchester United news - Goalkeeper

As excellent as De Gea has been for United over the years, there's been a lot of criticism for his failure to adapt to the modern game.

The Spanish goalkeeper ranks 21st in the Premier League for crosses stopped, according to FBref, and he's often hounded for his lack of ability with the ball at his feet.

Signing a new number-one could be one of United's priorities in the summer transfer window, and according to talkSPORT, Brentford goalkeeper Raya is on their shortlist.

It's understood that Raya will cost in the region of £40m, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the Spaniard.

Ten Hag of course has Nottingham Forest loanee Henderson to call upon next season, but according to Football Insider, United will allow him to leave the club at the end of the term on a permanent deal.

De Gea's contract expires at the end of the season, as per Transfermarkt, so United have a big decision to make ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has Crook said about David Raya?

Crook has suggested that Raya to United is one to keep an eye on, whilst hinting that ten Hag might not be a fan of Henderson.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Dean Henderson, after what he said when he left, probably isn't ten Hag's favourite person. David Raya is a name that keeps getting mentioned to me at Brentford. Obviously he's only got a year left on his contract as well I think, so probably one to keep an eye on."

How has Raya performed this season?

In comparison to De Gea's cross-stopping ability, Raya is levels above his fellow Spaniard.

Raya ranks second in the Premier League for percentage of crosses stopped, according to FBref, whilst also ranking fourth for save percentage.

The Brentford goalkeeper averages a Sofascore rating of 7.15, the second highest in the Bees' squad.

Raya is also extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, so if United are looking for a modern-day goalkeeper, then bringing Raya to Old Trafford could be a smart move for ten Hag.