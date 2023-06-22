Manchester United target David Raya would consider a move to Old Trafford, even as a number two goalkeeper, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag may need a new number one this summer.

Manchester United transfer news - David Raya

Raya has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford, but Thomas Frank has insisted that the London club won't budge on their valuation.

He said: "I think we only have one player for sale. That’s the one that’s been talked a lot: David. He costs £40million, I think I said. We are a selling club — I don’t think that’s a secret.

"But they need to be crazy high amounts for the players if we want to have anyone to leave. I’m pretty sure that everyone, including myself, is very happy here at Brentford.”

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Raya is a player on United's shortlist for the summer transfer window.

It's understood that current goalkeeper David De Gea is weighing up a move to Saudi Arabia, so ten Hag will have to find a new number one if the Spaniard decides to leave Old Trafford.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Raya was an option for Tottenham Hotspur, but they've now moved on to other targets.

What has Jones said about Raya?

Jones has suggested that Raya has previously been open to a move to United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that as a goalkeeper, you would definitely have wider eyes to a move like this if you know that the number one shirt is there for you.

"I think about when David Raya was linked from Brentford, I was told he would even have considered it as a number two.

"If United were interested in him, and David De Gea was moved on, then straightaway you've got a £40m goalkeeper that is more than happy to come and join you, elevate his own standing in the game and push himself towards the Spain setup."

Would Raya be a good signing for United?

In the 2022/2023 season, Raya averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.18 in the Premier League, whilst also making 4.1 saves per game and keeping 12 clean sheets.

As per FBref, Raya stopped 8.7% of crosses, compared to De Gea's 2.9%, whilst the former also had a higher save percentage.

Raya also made 13 progressive passes, with De Gea failing to make a single one.

The Brentford number one is not only a competent shot-stopper, but he's also proven to be better at claiming crosses whilst also being productive with the ball at his feet.