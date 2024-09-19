This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pulled off a mind-blowing double save to deny Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui during Arsenal's opening Champions League group phase game against the Europa League winners. The Gunners found themselves under the cosh when Thomas Partey upended Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

After a lengthy VAR check, where Raya was seen running over to the touchline to receive some instructions for the spot kick, Retegui stepped up but was unable to add to his four strikes for his new club as he was denied by not one, but two incredible stops by the reigning Premier League golden glove winner.

Raya's Quick Reactions Deny Atalanta

With the Italian striker smashing the ball hard and low to the goalkeeper's right, Raya managed to get himself down low to keep out the spot kick, before jumping and denying Retegui's close-range header that seemed destined to nestle into the back of the net.

The Spaniard was unsurprisingly mobbed by his teammates, with the commentary team on TNT Sports hailing it as one of the greatest double saves they had ever witnessed. Indeed, Robbie Savage said:

"That's one of the best saves I've ever seen."

