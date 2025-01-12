Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has raised eyebrows over his performance in his side’s penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the third round of this season’s FA Cup campaign – and fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to display their discontent.

The Gunners, who are looking to win major silverware under Mikel Arteta this season, were knocked out of the oldest competition in football history by Ruben Amorim and his entourage after Kai Havertz missed their second attempt from the spot.

In the game, Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring with a wonderfully crafted strike in the 52nd minute before, 11 minutes later, Gabriel hit back with a deflected shot off Matthijs de Ligt’s leg to draw the home side level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have now been eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995/96.

Diogo Dalot received his second yellow card of the encounter after lunging in on Mikel Merino in front of the two dugouts and left his side with ten men, giving Arsenal a clear advantage to go and win in regulation time.

Kai Havertz then went down in the penalty box after minimal contact with Harry Maguire – which prompted the latter to call the former a “cheating scumbag!” – and the resultant penalty was squandered by Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard.

Amorim’s men held out, however, and took the 3pm kick off to extra-time in north London and then, eventually, to a penalty shootout in which they won in tremendous fashion.

But fans, in the aftermath of the classic FA Cup encounter at the Emirates Stadium, have questioned Raya’s decision-making when the visitors were stepping up from 12 yards out – and he’s now been called out online for his bizarre behaviour.

All five of Manchester United’s penalty takers – Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee – converted their chances but were given a helping hand from the Spaniard, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

What Barcelona-born Raya did wrong was he opted to dive either way too early as the Manchester United stars were approaching the ball, which tended to leave a gaping hole on either side of the goal for them simply to slot the ball into.

One fan posted footage of Yoro’s penalty kick and accompanied it with the caption of: “WHAT IS RAYA DOING” as the young Frenchman coolly slotted his effort home once Raya had made it abundantly clear which way he was going to dive.

Watch the entire penalty shootout below: