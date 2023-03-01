Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya ‘would be an upgrade’ on current first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

Raya has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Brentford and has so far refused to put pen to paper on fresh terms, sparking speculation that he could seek pastures new in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – David Raya

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Raya admitted that he has already ‘turned down’ two offers by the Brentford hierarchy as they didn’t meet his expectations.

"I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January. They weren't the offers we were looking for. I can only say that," revealed the 27-year-old.

"I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future. I have a contract here, so I'm willing to finish that, but you never know what's going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay.”

According to The Guardian, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Spain international.

The Premier League trio are all potentially in the market for a new shot-stopper ahead of next term, and Raya could be an ideal candidate to fill the void between the sticks.

What has O’Rourke said about Raya?

O’Rourke told GMS: “We all know Hugo Lloris is coming to the end of his contract soon at Tottenham, and he's not getting any younger, but he's been a great servant to Tottenham, and he’s the club captain as well.

“So, it won’t be easy to see him possibly leave, but I think David Raya probably would be an upgrade on Lloris, on what he can offer to the team, and at his age, is probably coming into the peak of his powers as well.

“I think if Tottenham could sign him, it'd be a great signing, but it won't be easy because they will have a lot of competition for his signature in the summer.”

How well has Raya been playing?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has recently stated that Raya is worth ‘at least £40 million’, and when looking at his statistics, it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

A knee injury forced the 6 foot ace to miss a large portion of last season, but he still managed to keep eight clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances, conceding just 27 goals along the way.

And Raya has carried that form into 2022/23, recording the same number of clean sheets in 23 top-flight outings while leaking 30 strikes.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham win the race for Raya, but with Lloris now in the twilight of his career, it could prove to be a very sensible move for the capital club.