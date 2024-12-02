Arsenal goalkeeping legend David Seaman has heaped praise on Gunners prodigy Ethan Nwaneri for his performances in the first-team after bursting onto the scene at the Emirates Stadium - labelling the youngster as 'incredible' and 'special' after waltzing into the first team with ease.

Nwaneri, born in 2007, made his Premier League debut against Brentford at the start of the 2022/23 season, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the English top-flight at the age of just 15 years and 181 days. Although that was his first appearance for the Gunners, he hasn't looked back since with a further appearance last season, whilst this season has finally seen his breakthrough, racking up four goals in just 10 first-team outings from central midfield at the age of 17. It's seen Seaman shower the youngster with praise for his seamless transition into the first-team - especially having seen him grow up in the youth academy.

Seaman: Nwaneri a 'Special Talent' Amid Arsenal Breakthrough

The youngster has not shied away from responsibility

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, brought to you by Betway, the 75-time England cap couldn't hide his delight at the youngster breaking into the side - labelling him as 'special' with Mikel Arteta clearly trusting Nwaneri to mix it with his multi-million pound stars.

Ethan Nwaneri's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =7th Pass Percentage Per Game 97.6% 1st Minutes Played 65 20th Shots Per Game 0.6 =14th Long Balls Per Game 0.4 =13th Match rating 6.34 16th

Seaman said:

"It’s brilliant for him. He’s not even 18 yet but I’ve seen him come through the academy. I’ve spoken about him being in his school uniform after training because he’s got to go back to school. "But seeing him grow up and when you look at him, you think, 17? It’s incredible. And he's left-footed as well, which is a real bonus. Yeah, he's special. He's a great asset for Arsenal."

Nwaneri scored his first senior goals for Arsenal against Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup back in September, alongside nabbing a further goal in the north-west when he scored from distance against Preston North End in the following round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri has 41 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring 22 goals.

However, his most treasured goal will be his strike against Nottingham Forest last weekend, where he tapped home from Raheem Sterling's cutback to record his first top-flight goal - and with the way that he is playing when he steps into the first team means that Nwaneri will surely add more in to that tally in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.