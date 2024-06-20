Highlights David Shaw returns to the NFL as the Broncos' senior personnel exec after time at Stanford and NFL assistant roles.

Shaw's eye for talent led to 42 draft picks reaching the NFL, including notable first-round players.

General manager Patton values Shaw's perspective, possibly aiding the Broncos in rebuilding after recent setbacks.

David Shaw, a familiar face to some NFL fans, returns to the league as a senior personnel executive with the Denver Broncos. The former head coach of the Stanford Cardinals from 2011-2022, has history with both Sean Payton and general manager George Patton.

After being away from the pro level since 2005, Shaw is expected to evaluate both college and pro talent. He worked as an assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens before leaving for the college ranks.

David Shaw Returns to NFL

General manager Patton brings in the former Stanford coach for front office perspective

Prior to becoming the winningest head coach in Stanford’s history, Shaw’s NFL experience included coaching quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs. He also acted as a passing game coordinator and quality control coach. During his time in Philly, he rubbed elbows with Payton, who worked with the quarterbacks.

His eye for talent helped 42 draft picks reach the pinnacle of football. Some of his notable first-round players with the Cardinals were Andrew Luck, Christian McCaffrey, Andrus Peat, David DeCastro, Joshua Garnett, and Soloman Thomas. Before taking over as head coach of Stanford, he worked under Jim Harbaugh as offensive coordinator while also coaching running backs and wide receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Shaw became the winningest coach in Stanford history at 96-54 while also earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times.

It's interesting that the younger Harbaugh didn’t recruit Shaw as an assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps he's not interested in an assistant coach role as he was interviewed as a head coaching candidate with the Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

It’s also noteworthy that he's joining Denver’s front office rather than the coaching staff. It’s clear that Patton holds him in high regard since the GM even interviewed him for their head coach opening in 2022 before they went with Payton.

It appears the general manager wants a coach’s perspective on his staff. We’ll see if his judgment helps the Broncos rebuild their roster following the Russell Wilson debacle.

