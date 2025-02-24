Summary David Silva is widely recognised as one of the best players in Premier League history.

The Manchester City legend once named four Manchester United stars among his seven toughest opponents in English football.

Three of Silva's former teammates were also listed as difficult to play against.

When you think of some of the most naturally gifted technicians in Premier League history, one name that will inevitably spring to mind is Manchester City legend, David Silva. Immortalised with a statue outside the Etihad, the Spaniard is one of the Sky Blues' greatest-ever players and helped lead the club to unparalleled domestic success during his time there.

Between 2010 and 2020, the diminutive World Cup winner was among the best England had to offer. However, the man himself once revealed who his seven toughest opponents were during that time, including four Manchester United stalwarts.

Related 10 Greatest Attacking Midfielders in Premier League History This article ranks and analyses the 10 greatest attacking midfielders in Premier League history, featuring iconic players from across the decades.

Frank Lampard

611 Premier League appearances