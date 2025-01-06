West Ham United owner David Sullivan has been told by one of his close allies to push for a move for Graham Potter, according to reports - with Julen Lopetegui's dour spell at the London Stadium close to coming to an end.

Two consecutive drubbings in two games - in the form of a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City and a 5-0 battering at home to Liverpool over the turn of the new year - have moved Lopetegui right back under the cosh, with the Spaniard having squirmed through the festive period after suffering two losses from eight games in the Premier League. It's seen reports of a potential sacking intensify - and Potter, who was linked earlier in the season, has moved to the front of the queue to replace the beleaguered boss.

Report: David Sullivan Ally Touts Move For Graham Potter

The out of work boss could be the ideal solution for West Ham's poor season

The report from Alan Nixon's Patreon states that West Ham are actively looking for a new gaffer, with Lopetegui's reign nearing a sudden end.

Hammers chiefs would like to know who is coming in before they sack the Spaniard, and are 'frantically looking' for the successor to the throne. There is a huge clamour for Potter, who is willing to take the job even if only for the rest of the campaign - with the former Chelsea boss wanting to have a route back to work, after being out of a job for almost two years.

West Ham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =12th Goals conceded 39 17th Goals conceded at home 22 19th Goals scored away from home 11 =14th xG 31.4 13th

Potter is aware of West Ham's interest, and Hammers chairman David Sullivan has one huge supporter for Potter in his boardroom circle. The 75-year-old listens to those close to him, and with 'world-class' Potter coming without compensation, he could well be an ideal target.

Other bosses are also being mused by Sullivan's colleagues, but he has the final word and will act on a new boss extremely soon. David Moyes watched the Hammers soundly beaten by City over the weekend, but a third spell at the London Stadium seems unrealistic for the Scot, who would be brought in to get the Hammers on the right track.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won 7 of his 22 games in charge of West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper - who was also present at the 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium - has been touted after being sacked by Leicester City, though he is further down the list of potential additions.

Related 'Genius' Manager Wants West Ham Job as Lopetegui Feud Confirmed Julen Lopetegui remains under pressure at West Ham United and his strained relationship with Tim Steidten means another boss could be hired

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-25.