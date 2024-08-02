Highlights West Ham United target Liverpool's Wataru Endo for midfield addition.

Potential signing pushed by owner David Sullivan for marketing prospects.

Tim Steidten knows the Japan international well from their time in the Bundesliga.

West Ham United are interested in signing Liverpool star Wataru Endo in a deal being pushed by David Sullivan, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers are keen to make additions to their first-team squad before the start of the Premier League season, having already added Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman already.

Tim Steidten has been incredibly busy trying to bring in several more players, and it's now been revealed that there is one player he knows well who is being pushed towards him by the owner.

West Ham Want to Sign Wataru Endo

Steidten knows Liverpool star from Bundesliga days

After deciding against signing Kalvin Phillips permanently following his loan move from Manchester City and allowing Flynn Downes to leave for Southampton permanently in an £18million deal, midfield additions are a necessity at the London Stadium.

The club are close to sealing an agreement to sign free agent Guido Rodriguez to strengthen their options according to Fabrizio Romano, but another midfield name has emerged in Liverpool star Wataru Endo.

Steidten is known to be a big fan of the Japan international from his time in the German top flight, but owner Sullivan would also be a big fan of the signing as it would mean "that Sullivan finally got his Asian player that he has been looking for, from a marketing prospective," according to Ex on West Ham Way.

Wataru Endo Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 20(9) Goals 1 Pass completion % 88.0 Interceptions 20

Endo was a regular for Liverpool during the 2023/24 season after joining in a £16million deal from Stuttgart last summer, earning huge plaudits from Jurgen Klopp who called him "a machine" and "outstanding".

During his debut season at Anfield the 31-year-old made 29 appearances, including 20 starts, scoring once as they secured a third-place finish and won the League Cup at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Wataru Endo completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League for Liverpool in 2023/24.

West Ham Close to Guido Rodriguez Transfer

Argentina World Cup winner has picked the Hammers

West Ham are closing in on an agreement to sign World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez to bolster their midfield options after a busy summer.

Despite interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas, Rodriguez has given priority to the Hammers for a move after several offers from elsewhere and the club are very confident of getting a deal done.

Tim Steidten is also working on closing deals for Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund to strengthen Julen Lopetegui's attack.

West Ham have also agreed personal terms on a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Inter Milan have made a move to hijack his move from Manchester United.

