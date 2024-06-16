Highlights Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper wants the public to pay for $650M of potential stadium upgrades.

Renovations would cost $1.3 billion in total.

Other fan bases around the country have become increasingly skeptical of public funding for sports arenas, and Carolina is no different.

The owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, has been rather controversial in the media. He's thrown a drink at a fan and stopped into a bar that posted a sign critical of him, taking an employee's hat.

Now he wants the public to put $650 million towards renovations of Bank of America stadium, which is where the Panthers play.

The total price tag for the renovations would be $1.3 billion, with the taxpayers of Charlotte on the hook for $650 million.

Official Support for Stadium Renovations Seems Solid

Would the public be willing to pony up?

Tepper is a billionaire who made his money as a hedge-fund manager. His Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) company put forth the proposal in conjunction with the city of Charlotte.

The stadium would continue to be shared by the Panthers and the Major League Soccer team, Charlotte Football Club.

With the city putting $650 million towards the renovations, TSE would pay the other $688 million.

Charlotte's portion would be paid for by existing taxes on hospitality and tourism. Tepper founded Appaloosa Management LP and is worth roughly $20 billion. As Kristi Coleman, Panthers team president, said in a press release:

While Bank of America Stadium has solid infrastructure, investments are needed to ensure that our decades-old venue continues to deliver the best experience for our players, fans, and community.

Bank of America Stadium is almost 30 years old. In addition to the Panthers and Charlotte FC, the stadium is used to host concerts and college sporting events. The stadium is in use year-round.

Tepper's proposed upgrades include a new sound system that would be state of the art, a new scoreboard, a new jumbotron, new seats, upgraded concession stands, and nicer seats.

Voters' appetite for paying for stadiums or stadium upgrades that billionaire owners could probably afford seems to be waning. Voters in Missouri said no to a proposal for money for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals baseball team, and public sentiment in Chicago seems to be against using taxpayer money to pay for a new stadium for the Chicago Bears. The Illinois governor, J.B. Pritzker (D) has been against the idea -- or, at least, using public money.

Charlotte officials, however, seem supportive. Malcolm Graham, chair of the city council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee said:

Bank of America Stadium has an economic impact of $1.5 billion per year and that goes to support those who work in the travel and tourism industry. By investing and working with Tepper Sports, we get a return on investment for those who work in that industry.

That support doesn't mean the proposal is done. Members of the city council will meet during the next several weeks to discuss the stadium proposal.

