Australia's David Warner has to score runs in the first two tests of The Ashes, otherwise, he's "gone", according to England legend Steve Harmison.

The Ashes get underway this week, with Australia aiming to retain their crown for the fifth straight series, but Warner's fate in the team relies solely on his performances in the first two test matches of the series.

The 36-year-old, who has played in six straight Ashes series and was Australia's vice-captain in one of them, has a reputation for being a bit of a wild character within cricket, with numerous controversies surrounding his actions over the years.

What's the latest Ashes news ahead of the series?

While Australia are evaluating Warner's role in the Ashes, monitoring his performances early on, England have had to make some tough selection choices themselves in the wake of Jack Leach's injury.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum had to replace the spin bowler, and opted to bring back Moeen Ali, who had previously retired from test cricket in 2021. The decision has been questioned by Simon Jones, as the former England star would have preferred a younger talent being brought into the fold.

Ali has proven in the past that he can make an impact in test cricket, though, so only time will tell whether Stokes and McCullum made the right call.

What has Steve Harmison said about David Warner and Australia?

With the Ashes set to begin later this week, all eyes will be on Warner, as his performances early in the series will determine whether he'll feature throughout all five tests, according to Harmison.

Speaking on behalf of Online Cricket Betting, the journalist said: "I think they’ve already pre-empted that if David Warner doesn’t score runs in the first two games, then he’s gone."

It seems Australia already have the 36-year-old's potential replacement lined up, with Harmison suggesting that Marcus Harris is the preferred choice, saying: "That’s why Marcus Harris has been over playing for Gloucester, and he’s got a few runs."

Regardless, Harmison wants to see Warner remain with the team, believing having a character like him around adds something important to the Ashes.

"Part of me wants him to play the whole five tests because Australia against England has been about characters and David Warner – apart from that stupid moment he had in South Africa – has been a great character for cricket," he said.

"Everybody’s loved to hate him and he’s played to that as well. And I think Ashes series need characters. I’d like Warner to be in the series because it just creates another moment of Ashes history which will be great to see."