David Webb is a man of many talents. The 44-year-old is currently assistant to Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol, but has also been manager of York City, head of football operations at Huddersfield Town, technical director at Ostersunds and worked in recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Southampton, Milwall and Crystal Palace in an impressive 25-year career to date.

During his time at Selhurst Park, he was a driving force behind signing Wilfried Zaha after spotting the winger at non-league side White Horse Wanderers.

Webb is a rare breed of coach since he's equally adept at developing players on or off the pitch using a mixture of practical skills, analysis and data. That's why Sagnol pushed to bring him to Georgia, who were one of the stories of Euro 2024 and are now intent on qualifying for their first ever World Cup in 2026.

"I have known Willy for about 10 years," said Webb, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. "We met when I was just starting in a recruitment role at Tottenham focused on the identification and development of elite young talent. We kept in contact, and after I left York as first-team manager in February 2023, he reached out about an opening. I think Willy saw appeal in my background in both coaching and recruitment and felt I could add a different perspective.

“There aren't that many coaches with my kind of analytical and recruitment background. Andre Villas-Boas is one example. He went from being a scout under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea to eventually managing the club himself five years later. I see myself as a coach first and foremost, but I have always had a keen eye for recruitment. This allows me to look at players from two different perspectives."

Georgia are currently 67th in the FIFA rankings and have never been to a World Cup, but the so-called 'Crusaders' have high hopes ahead of their UEFA qualifiers for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This is partly down to UEFA getting three extra spots in the new expanded 48-team format, but it's mostly off the back of a sensational Euro 2024 performance.

Georgia not only reached the competition for the very first time, but beat Portugal 2-0 in the group stage to qualify for the last 16 and even took the lead against eventual champions Spain before eventually exiting.

"Euro 2024 was phenomenal for us, but we are staying grounded and taking things step-by-step," said Webb. "We exceeded our pre-tournament expectations by getting out of the group, and we did so playing our own way – exciting football with no fear. I think that's why we got so many plaudits, and from some top coaches and pundits.

"The victory over Portugal was a phenomenal night. It's the kind of result that made our players believe they belong at that level, and it has helped inspire the next generation of Georgian footballers as well."

"The knockout game against Spain was a bit different. We scored early, and I was thinking, 'If we can just get to half-time in front we stand a chance'. There is no doubt Spain were on top. We tried to play a transitional counter-attacking game because we knew we couldn’t dominate the ball against one of the best teams in the world. Rodri scored a fairly good goal at just the right time for them, with about five minutes to go before the break, and then we just ran out of steam in the second half.

"It's tiring for players when they don't have much of the ball, but we were incredibly proud of the performance. There was certainly no shame going out to the eventual winners. And now our aim is clear, to try and create history by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup for the first time."

Georgia boast well-known stars like goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), while Webb is excited to develop rising talents like teenage midfielders Gabriel Sigua (Basel) and Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova).

Georgia only has a population of around 3.8 million, meaning international selection isn't only about focusing on Georgian-born players, but recruiting eligible players born outside the country, which has borders with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey.

"Georgia is a small country," said Webb. "It doesn’t have the same talent pool as England or other big European countries, and we have to be very precise about the type of players we want. We don’t just select, but also recruit, because there are guys with Georgian heritage who we can potentially persuade to give us their international allegiance.

"Georges Mikautadze is a great example. He was born in Lyon but to a Georgian family. Luckily, his dream was always to play for Georgia. Giorgi Tsitaishvili was a slightly more complicated situation. He was born in Israel and played at under-21 level for Ukraine but, thankfully, he committed to Georgia in 2021, a few years before I joined."

"I think we have good potential in the squad and a real generational mix. I wouldn't say our older players are exactly old, since many are in their late twenties, but there is nonetheless a nice age blend. And we need those slightly older heads since they complement the likes of Kvaratskhelia or Mamardashvili, who are both approaching their mid-twenties and yet have plenty of experience behind them.

"We also co-hosted the Under-21 European Championships in 2023 and reached the quarter-finals. That squad, which included Giorgi [Mamardashvili], has a lot of potential. As we hope to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, we feel like there are plenty of both established and up-and-coming options to choose from."

Mamardashvili is "Perfect Fit" for Liverpool

Goalkeeper set to be among Anfield options next term

Mamardashvili will move to Liverpool next season in a deal worth up to £29m which was pre-agreed with Valencia over the summer. The 24-year-old has made over 110 appearances for Valencia and kept 34 clean sheets.

Alisson Becker's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and the Reds have the option to extend it by a year, but they nonetheless moved decisively for the in-demand Mamardashvili in order to get ahead of the market, knowing Atletico Madrid could push for the 6ft 6in Georgian goalkeeper as an heir to Jan Oblak. It's a transfer Alisson is understood to welcome, and one Webb believes will prove to be an inspired piece of business.

"Giorgi just feels like a perfect fit for Liverpool," said Webb. "He's an outstanding shot stopper. He commands his box. He's very athletic, not only big but strong as well. And one of his best attributes, which I suppose Liverpool fans may not know, is his character. He's got a very, very strong character. He's an extremely hard worker and is determined to get right to the top.

"Giorgi joined Valencia in 2021 as maybe their fourth or fifth choice keeper. They originally sent him to the reserves. Then, within a year, he was their number one and just about the most consistent keeper in LaLiga. Although he joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi, he was on loan at Locomotive Tbilisi, a relatively small club in Georgia, before moving to Spain. To go from there to a regular LaLiga starter in 12 months is quite incredible. And part of that success is down to his character and mental resilience.

"Giorgi is determined and tenacious. I think he will really embrace Liverpool, as both a club and a culture, and relish the challenge of replacing Alisson. I can see him becoming one of the top-five keepers in world football in the next few years. In fact, he’s already not far off."

"Humble" Kvaratskhelia Deserves a Big Move

Winger unlikely to join Mamardashvili on Merseyside

Mamardashvili is set to become just the fifth Georgian footballer to play in the Premier League after Georgi Kinkladze (Manchester City and Derby County), Mikheil Kavelashvili (Manchester City), Temur Ketsbaia (Newcastle United), Rati Aleksidze (Chelsea) and Zurab Khizanishvili (Blackburn Rovers).

Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia is another player linked with Liverpool, but GIVEMESPORT understands the chances of him joining Mamardashvili at Anfield are slim. Liverpool didn't approach Napoli last summer, instead trying for Anthony Gordon in a transfer that didn't quite come off after Newcastle found the funds they needed to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) by offloading Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion).

It was instead French champions Paris Saint-Germain who made a concrete move for Kvaratskhelia, while his father, Badri, and agent, Mamuka Jugeli, both expressed a strong desire to leave Napoli over the summer. Yet the parties are now in long-running talks to extend Kvaratskhelia's contract, which runs until 2027.

Kvaratskhelia has 30 goals and 27 assists in 103 appearances for Napoli, and scored 12 times as 'The Little Donkeys' won Serie A in 2022/23. Napoli value Kvaratskhelia at more than £100m, but despite his potential, and the headlines and attention he often draws, Webb insists his prized wide-man has remained grounded.

"Kvicha is an outstanding talent and when you work with him in training, you constantly see what a high level he’s at," said Webb. "And he still has room to improve. He has a bright future ahead of him. I think he can go on to play for one of Europe’s elite clubs in the next one or two years if he wants.

"Kvicha is a slightly different kind of character to Giorgi. He’s a bit quieter. He's probably our highest-profile player at the moment, but you wouldn’t know that watching him. There is no ego. He blends in with the group so well because he’s humble and team-orientated, so you wouldn’t necessarily know, just by looking at him, that he’s a superstar. He’s down to earth and extremely hard-working.

"I am sure if Kvicha wants to leave Napoli, he won't be short of options, but we also shouldn’t forget he’s already at a huge club, where he's won Serie A and played in the Champions League. Whether he stays or goes, we know we have a top professional who has a massive role to play in Georgia's future."

Webb Combining Epic Job with Georgia Role

He secured new role as head of coaching and performance

Webb's job with Georgia is full-time, but with gaps on the international calendar, and a supportive federation, he is able to take on other work as well. In late October, he was appointed as football agency Epic Sports' new head of coaching and performance.

The hire was driven by Epic Sports founder Ali Barat, who represents Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson and was involved in bringing 17-year-old Kendry Paez to Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, Newcastle's Lloyd Kelly and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen are also all Epic Sports clients. Webb's remit will see him work one-on-one with Epic players, analysing recent games with them and looking for areas to improve.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Ali Barat, who I've known for a long time. He's a really good guy," said Webb. "I was excited to hear his vision about the agency and how they don’t just want to sign players but also help get that extra 10 per cent out of them on the pitch.

"My role is essentially as a performance coach working with Epic Sports' elite players. I don’t train with the players on the field since that's all through their clubs, but I head up a team that includes analysts and physical and mental coaches. Our players are really open to working together because they realise it could give them an edge. Some want to work on their mentality. Others need physical tweaks, and we recommend these in conjunction with their clubs."

"Success or failure in football can be down to such small margins, so having both your club and an agency like Epic Sports focus on development is very positive and can give players a competitive advantage. Players tend to be very receptive to this, and because they are usually pretty self-aware, it can lead to open, honest and productive conversations.

"The Georgian Football Federation were happy for me to take on the role, and it gives me the chance to work with some players from across Europe’s big-five leagues, including the Premier League. I am honoured Epic Sports asked me to join them."

Epic Sports' Chelsea Stars on the Rise

Caicedo excelling under Maresca at Stamford Bridge

Webb is particularly excited to work with some of Chelsea's young talents. Ecuador international Caicedo has made an outstanding start to the season under Enzo Maresca after joining from Brighton in August 2023 for a British-record £115m. This season, the 23-year-old has won 41 tackles – the second-highest in the Premier League behind only Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui (42) – and made 63 recoveries and 14 clearances.

Caicedo also has one goal – a superb volley scored at Old Trafford in Chelsea's 1-1 draw – and has provided two assists. Webb believes Caicedo's attacking numbers can still get even stronger.

"Moises went from Brighton, where he had an exceptional season in 2022/23, and it took him a little bit more time than maybe he anticipated to settle at Chelsea," said Webb. "It’s a completely different world, and the club was also going through a massive transition. In Moises' first season at Chelsea, he was just finding his feet. It was a new environment and there was a series of off-field changes.

"Moises' talent has never been in doubt, yet when a lot is going on, players can sometimes lose focus or even a bit of their inner self. I think now he's playing with a lot more confidence. He’s back to at least his Brighton best, and arguably he's even surpassed that.

"Interestingly, Moises has been given a bit more license to go forward under Maresca. He scored a great goal against Manchester United a few weeks ago. He has that in his locker. He’s often labelled as a kind of 'Claude Makelele' type, who holds up the ball or breaks up play and then distributes simply, but he’s actually got a progressive passing range and can score from advanced positions."

"He can play off the number eight or get box-to-box. That's the beauty of Moises, he can thrive in pretty much any formation. I think this season we’re seeing a different Moises Caciedo as he starts to come out of his shell and as the weight of that price tag falls off his shoulders. I expect Chelsea to reap the rewards of their investment."

Jackson and Paez Have Exciting Potential

Duo tipped to have bright futures in west London

It's a similar story for Nicolas Jackson. Although the Senegalese forward joined for a comparatively modest £32m from Villarreal, he has the burden of leading the Chelsea line, and the debate over whether the club needs another established forward hasn't really subsided since he joined in summer 2023.

Jackson is a self-assured character and, to his credit, he has largely ignored the noise. Last season, Jackson managed 17 goals in all competitions – one more than Didier Drogba got in his first year at Chelsea in 2004/05 – and this campaign the 23-year-old has seven goals in 12 Premier League games and is on course to reach his target of 20 goals in all competitions.

Jackson's intelligent finish in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City showcased his goalscoring instinct. And his clear improvement since signing for Chelsea will please sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who believe the fee paid was excellent value due to Jackson's high ceiling.

"Nicolas has really stepped up a gear," said Webb. "Like with Moises, he had to find his feet a bit and learn to lead the line as a number nine. He’s now a different kind of forward compared to when he was at Villarreal, where he was used in wider positions. We are seeing big improvements as his game becomes more refined.

"He's becoming more clinical in both his decision-making and finishing, which comes with confidence and maturity. He’s clearly taken advice onboard and has worked hard. I can definitely see him becoming one of the top strikers in the Premier League in the next year or two."

Epic also represents Paez, who will join Chelsea next summer from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle after he turns 18. The Ecuador international has already visited Cobham and another trip is set to go ahead in the coming months. The short-term plan for Paez is not yet clear. GIVEMESPORT understands suggestions the attacking midfielder will be loaned to Chelsea's sister-club Strasbourg are premature and that he will instead be assessed first-hand by Maresca this summer before a final decision is taken.

"Kendry is a really exciting talent and Chelsea are getting him at an age where he can still be moulded," said Webb. "He plays with freedom and no fear and that’s a joy to watch. It feels like Chelsea have some tremendous talents in their pipeline. The key is to forge clear pathways for them and in the case of Kendry, Epic will play a part in that.

"I think our job is kind of to be the ‘cherry on top’. We understand the club's plan and then take steps to compliment it, and in doing so help our players find that extra few per cent in their performance. Kendry is certainly going to be a player that will excite Chelsea fans when he joins."

Webb Open to Making Return to Management

44-year-old's last head coach role came at York in National League

In combining his jobs with Georgia and Epic Sports, Webb is not only busy, but enjoying a varied work life. He has come a long way since being sacked as York City manager in February 2023 after just two months in charge.

Webb had replaced John Askey, but a run of four-straight losses left York in the National League relegation zone and brought an abrupt end to his first spell in management. Webb has no hard feelings towards the Minstermen and isn't ruling out being a head coach again one day.

He is happy working as Sagnol's assistant at Georgia, but given his impressive and diverse CV, it would be no surprise to see another club come calling with an offer to take the main seat in the dugout.

"York was a bump in the road," conceded Webb. "And I came to accept very early on in my career you just have to accept the bumps if you want to succeed. You have to learn from them. Managing York was a bit of a leap into the unknown for me. I'd never worked at that level before. It was very new and very raw, but I still enjoyed it. There were some good experiences and learnings, and now I need to use them to my advantage.

"I have coached at lots of different levels, worked with some top managers and recruited hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent for clubs. And I have a masters in sports psychology. I like to think this is a valuable and unique background. And now I've had success with Georgia, where I think we've got a world-class environment and a great group of players."

"My long-term ambition is in coaching, although recruitment will always be a skill I have and use. I'm a bit neurodiverse. My brain works a little differently, and I can readily see all sorts of characteristics in players, but my heart is in coaching. For me, the project is more important than the name on the badge.

"It's about working with the right people and vision rather than having a particular team or location in mind. I love working for Georgia, but one day I would welcome another opportunity to be a head coach at either international or club level."

