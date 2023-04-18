Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez would 'be stupid' to stay at the club, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is going through a difficult period at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Davinson Sanchez

Sanchez, who is earning £65k-a-week, signed for Tottenham from Dutch club Ajax for a fee of £42m - a club-record at the time, according to The Guardian.

The Colombian defender has started just six Premier League games so far this season, according to FBref, with the likes of Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, and Clement Lenglet preferred in defence.

The former Ajax centre-back was brought on as a substitute against Bournemouth at the weekend, with Lenglet suffering a first-half injury.

Sanchez entered the pitch after 35 minutes, but was taken off in the 58th minute, after the Cherries scored twice during that time, as per Sofascore.

Spurs fans booed Sanchez during the game, with Hugo Lloris coming to his defence.

The French international said: "It's when he came on the pitch. I've never seen this in my career. I feel really bad for Davinson. He's a team-mate, he's a friend and he's been fighting for the club for many, many years now.

"It's just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It's something you don't want to see in football."

What has Taylor said about Sanchez?

Taylor has suggested that Sanchez would be stupid to stay at the club, and he doesn't see any way back for the 26-year-old defender.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I feel like if he went to a European club, he could have a bit of an easier time to be honest. He needs to play regularly, he's good enough to play regularly. He's just very much out of form and confidence.

"The personal booing after the two goals he gave away. I understand why Tottenham fans did that, but I feel like it's harsh. He's not doing it on purpose, he's just not match sharp, he's not played.

"He's probably fearful of making a mistake because he knows it's a high-intensity environment.

"I don't see any way back for him at Tottenham and he'd be stupid to stay really."

What's next for Sanchez?

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs now have a decision to make regarding Sanchez.

It's unclear whether a potential new manager would fancy him, but at the moment he's out of favour.

The Caloto-born defender is out of contract next summer, according to Transfermarkt, so Spurs will have to decide whether to cash in or try to extend his current deal.

In all honestly, it's probably best for Sanchez to move on and try a new challenge.