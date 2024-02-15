Highlights Lakers' Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura had an impressive game, becoming the first pair of teammates to each score 35+ points since Shaq and Kobe in 2003.

The Lakers face a tough upcoming schedule with games against playoff/play-in teams, but their recent success and cohesion could propel them up the standings.

Coach Ham emphasizes the importance of players like Hachimura staying engaged and adaptable, as they fill the void left by injured teammates and contribute to the team's success.

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with one of their biggest victories of the season against the Utah Jazz last night. Playing without superstar LeBron James in the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers capitalized on a dominant third quarter to create separation and run away with the game.

Everyone stepped up big time, especially Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell.

With the win, LA is now 6-1 in February and has built legitimate momentum in the Western Conference standings. A few weeks ago, climbing to the sixth seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament seemed like a bleak proposition.

Now, LA is just three and a half games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the position. A character-building victory like this one could propel the Lakers following the all-star break.

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura stole the show

1st pair of Laker teammates to each score 35+ in the same game since Shaq and Kobe in 2003

From the opening tip, the Lakers were ready to go, playing with a level of energy that would lead you to believe they were off for multiple nights. Hachimura, in particular, came out with a vengeance in the first half—he notched 21 points (the highest mark for any single half in his career) and was extremely aggressive in hunting for his own looks.

Hachimura's play was a huge factor in LA scoring 70 points by halftime. When head coach Darvin Ham took him out late in the second quarter, though, Utah started executing better and was able to trim the lead to just one point heading into the final 24 minutes.

The third quarter was a different story: Hachimura and Davis picked up the pace even further and spearheaded an all-out blitz against the Jazz. Hachimura started off the first part of the frame with some free throws and a few jumpers.

Then, Davis started imposing his will from everywhere on the floor—he got to the line, converted in the lane, knocked down mid-range shots, and even hit a three. He finished with 17 points in the quarter. With a 16-point lead going into the fourth, Utah just couldn't recover.

Rui Hachimura – 2023–24 Splits PPG RPG FG% As Starter 12.1 4.1 58.6 As Reserve 11.1 3.6 47.5 In Wins 12.3 4.0 55.4 In Losses 10.3 3.4 45.2

For Davis, it was his second consecutive marquee performance after dropping 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks the previous night. Outside of him, Hachimura (career-high 36 points), Russell (career-high 17 assists), and Reaves (22 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds) deserve a ton of credit.

In reference to his team's amazing individual performances, Coach Ham stated, "Just our players playing for one another, playing with the pass and being shot ready and shot aggressive."

He went on to highlight Hachimura's huge night, citing him as "extremely dangerous" when he has it going.

LA's upcoming slate won't get much easier

Lakers will face eight playoff/play-in teams over their next 10 games

The road ahead doesn't get any easier for the Lakers, who will face a lot of talented, playoff-caliber squads upon returning from the all-star break on February 22nd.

Out of the gate, some of LA's games include road matchups versus the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns and home games against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Sacramento Kings. Though the Lakers still might not be fully healthy at that point, riding their newfound wave of cohesion, as a unit, can rapidly push them up the standings.

Los Angeles Lakers Upcoming Schedule Opponent Current Record Conference Seed Scheduled Date Golden State Warriors 26-26 10th Feb. 22nd San Antonio Spurs 11-44 15th Feb. 23rd Phoenix Suns 33-22 5th Feb. 25th Los Angeles Clippers 36-17 3rd Feb. 28th Denver Nuggets 36-19 4th Mar. 2nd

A lot of LA's success during this recent stretch has stemmed from concise rotations, better attention to detail defensively, and efficient shot selection and playmaking. As players begin to re-enter the lineup, the ones who fill the void must maintain full confidence.

For instance, Los Angeles, as head coach Ham alluded to, is a much better team when Hachimura is looking to score. His responsibility changes when the team is at full strength, but he needs to stay engaged and be willing to adapt and improvise whenever necessary.

Ham has done a nice job of weathering the storm through injuries, enough to believe LA has a chance to reach its potential at some point late in the season. Last year's turnaround began around this time—the Lakers have similar personnel outside the recently-signed Spencer Dinwiddie, who's fit in well thus far—the learning curve should be a lot easier considering what's at stake and the teams they will face when they return to action.

For now, LA can enjoy the all-star break with a bit of optimism about their potential for the rest of the season.