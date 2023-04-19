Dayot Upamecano endured another torrid night against Manchester City – so much so, that one Arabian commentator even likened him to Harry Maguire.

The Bayern Munich defender dropped a disaster class at the Etihad last week and it was a similar story at the Allianz Arena as Thomas Tuchel's side were humbled 4-1 on aggregate by Pep Guardiola's team.

The difference in the sides was no better encapsulated than by their centre-backs. At one end, the likes of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were extremely solid for City, while at the other, Upamecano was so often a liability.

Upamecano's shocking performance against Manchester City

It feels cruel to pin the blame for Bayern's Champions League exit solely on Upamecano, but there's no doubt that he was at fault on multiple occasions at the Allianz.

Indeed, after just 24 minutes, Upamecano cynically brought down Erling Haaland after the Norwegian went through on goal and was shown a straight red card.

Fortunately, the Frenchman was saved by the fact Haaland was actually offside and so the decision was overturned.

VIDEO: Dayot Upamecano spared red card by offside decision

Yet, before half-time, the defender was penalised again - this time for a handball in the area.

The decision was considered harsh by some, but City were awarded a penalty.

Remarkably, however, Haaland missed the spot-kick – sparing Upamecano's blushes once again.

In the second half, though, the centre-back had no such luck.

After Haaland was sent through on goal, he found himself one-on-one with Upamecano – only for the Frenchman to slip and allow the striker to break the deadlock.

VIDEO: Dayot Upamecano's slip to allow Haaland to score

Commentator compares Upamecano to Maguire

It's fair to say that Maguire has faced a lot of criticism for his performances recently and has become somewhat of a meme among many on social media.

But never before has any other player been seemingly insulted by being compared to the Englishman. That is, until now.

After Upamecano received the ball in the 85th minute, an Arabian commentator covering the game called him "Upamaguire."

While it's unclear whether this was meant in jest or as a criticism, it's certainly not something we've ever heard before.

Check out the clip below;

VIDEO: Commentator calls Upamecano 'Upamaguire'

City march on to semi-finals

In the end, City were more than deserving of going through and will now play Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Guardiola is the quickest manager to ever win 100 Champions League matches – doing so in just 158 games.

And he's now the first person to reach the semis of the competition on ten occasions.

That being said, he has not won the Champions League since 2011.

Perhaps this year, that could finally change.