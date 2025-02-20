The agreement is a loan until the summer, but the understanding is if it works for all parties, the loan can be extended or negotiations could start for a permanent deal. The deal still needs to be finalized, and the player is traveling to D.C. on Thursday.

Barajas, 18, joined Chivas in a transfer from Real Salt Lake worth $4 million in the summer, just six months after he signed for RSL from the Charleston Battery in the winter for around $250,000. The Mexican-American dual-national was named USL Championship Young Player of the Year and All-League Second Team in 2023, when he had five goals and 11 assists in 32 appearances that year.

Since joining Chivas in the summer, he made seven first team appearances, totaling over just 100 minutes, as he got time with the club's U-23 team as well.

The move gives D.C. United a highly talented young player to add to the group without sacrificing any future flexibility.

Barajas is eligible for both the United States and Mexico, but represented Mexico at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup. He has since graduated to the Mexican U-20 national team. He spent time with the United States youth national teams in the past as well.