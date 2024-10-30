One thing is for certain: The 2024 DC United season was never boring.

Starting last offseason with step one of the roster overhaul under GM Ally Mackay and head coach Troy Lesesne, D.C. tried to change the team as much as possible before their season opener. A high-pressing, transition-based tactical style was implemented and boy were these games nonstop.

D.C. scored 50 but conceded 70. They dropped 24 points from winning positions (fourth-worst in MLS), but gained 20 points from losing positions (second-best).

Goals, transition moments, bad defending and aerial dominance were the ingredients to the season, which fell agonizingly short of a playoff spot. This season was about transition, though, with the club picked at or near the bottom of the Eastern Conference in many preseason prediction pieces.

It’s a good start to a new era, with a crucial winter ahead of them.

State of the Roster

Head coach: Troy Lesesne

Chief Soccer Officer: Ally Mackay

The Good

Christian Benteke is a singular star in this league. On the field, he’s the league’s leading scorer with the single most dominant skill (aerial ability) compared to the rest. Off the field, he’s an awesome leader for D.C. as they transition to a new era.

Benteke had 23 goals to pick up the Golden Boot . He won 309 aerial duels. Second place had 109.

Aaron Herrera is among the best right backs in MLS and fits well within this group. The partnership he had with Jared Stroud down the right flank was the club’s best creative route to Benteke.

Additions under the new front office like Herrera, Stroud, Lucas Barlett, Garrison Tubbs and David Schnegg have varied from solid to really good. Homegrown attacker Teddy Ku-DiPietro, now 22, put together two promising seasons. Is there another jump in 2025?

Mateusz Klich (more on him below) has been very productive in his two years with the team, including 13 assists last season. He was in the 98th percentile in shot-creating actions among MLS central midfielders and was 77th in progressive passes. His defensive numbers were low (41st percent or worse in tackles, interceptions and blocks), which is a concern in this tactical system, but on the ball he has been very good.

We didn’t see a ton of key summer signing Boris Enow down the stretch, which may be a red flag in and of itself (starting with a red card on his league debut), but folks I trust both inside and outside the club tell me he’s good. A player with his profile (destroyer, ground-covering defensive-mid) is crucial for this game model.

The Bad

The defense, obviously. D.C. United’s goalkeepers conceded 7.4 goals more than expected after shots on target (per FBRef), third-worst in the league.

In addition to bad personnel, they could consider themselves a bit unlucky. The club under-performed their xGA by around 20 goals (!).

D.C. doesn’t have prototypical chance creators. Klich led the team in xA, but was boosted a bit with set pieces. Stroud was second, then Benteke third. Profiles of players you’d expect to create chances, like Ku-DiPietro and Gabriel Pirani, did not. Pirani does things well, but chance creating is not one of them.

That is a need next year.

As for Klich: He is a good player. If he was on a max-TAM deal, that would be great. As a DP in the right situation, that could work. If he’s the second DP on this team and they opt for the two DP route (instead of three), that’s far from ideal from a roster construction point of view.

More to the point, the very low trigger to guarantee his contract for 2025, thus taking the decision out of the front office’s hands, stings.

Flexibility

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Though Benteke and Klich are locked in for now as DPs, would ownership push forward the money to buyout or eat a large percentage of Klich’s deal if he were to leave and then bring in a significant replacement?

Beyond that, if D.C. does indeed go for the two DP/four U-22 slot roster path, they can add two U-22 initiative players.

D.C. announced their end of season roster decisions pretty quickly, where they moved on from most players they had the opportunity to. That freed up a ton of room under the salary cap, including several high-earning players: Pedros Santos, Martin Rodriguez, Christian Dajome, Tyler Miller and Russell Canouse.

The club can use that flexibility to bring in several nw starters.

Offseason Priorities

D.C. United need more than a couple new starters. Let’s start in goal, considering they currently have zero goalkeepers under contract.

That position group has been an issue for the club for years. They’ll try to solve it this winter.

I’d expect a central defender (or two) to arrive, as well as injections of quality into the attack. Specific position matters less than just getting the right player in to continue building. D.C. could use quality depth just about everywhere in the team.

This is one of the most interesting teams to watch this winter.

Lastly, with offers coming from Bournemouth for 17-year-old centreback Matai Akinmboni, will the English club meet D.C.’s valuation? What will happen at the end of Kristian Fletcher’s loan to Nottingham Forest’s U-21 side, will they pick up the purchase option or will he be back in D.C. this summer?