D.C. United will reject a third bid from Bournemouth for U.S. youth international center back Matai Akinmboni, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The bid was for an initial $1 million with another $1 million in add-ons.

D.C. rejected two previous bids from Bournemouth this summer, as previously reported by GIVEMESPORT. The offers fell well below the club's valuation. The Washington Post first reported a new bid was submitted.

Akinmboni, 17, made 10 first team appearances this year as he continues his development. He has made 17 first team appearances and another 14 for the club's second team in his young career.

D.C. United has increased their development pipeline in recent years, highlighted by Kevin Paredes, who was transferred to Wolfsburg. Griffin Yow (Westerlo) and Donovan PInes (Barnsley) also came through the academy in recent years, plus highly rated talents like Matai Akinmboni and Teddy Ku-DiPietro are currently in the first team. Kristian Fletcher joined Nottingham Forest on loan this summer as well.

Mateusz Klich Also Garnering Interest

In additional D.C. United news, sources confirm the 2025 contract for midfielder Mateusz Klich was auto-triggered after performance-based incentives hit. The clause was first reported by The Washington Post.

Sources add the contract is above the threshold that could be bought down— It means Klich will have to occupy one of D.C.'s Designated Player slots in 2025 if he remains with the team. The clause actually triggered back in 2023 and was tied to games played, sources also add.

Klich, 34, has made 70 appearances for D.C. United after joining from Leeds United in 2023. He has seven goals and 13 assists.

The contract details had been announced as a club option for 2025, but D.C. have no choice now. The chance to open a DP spot would have given the club increased flexibility as they continue to overhaul the roster under new GM Ally Mackay, who took over last winter and immediately sought to make changes to a struggling squad. The new regime were able to move on from 19 players over the course of the 2024 season. They will be among the most active teams this winter as well.

D.C. narrowly missed the playoffs this season, missing out due to a goal difference tiebreaker with Atlanta United.