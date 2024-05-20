Highlights Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne could be on their way to New York City FC after their final campaign at Manchester City next season.

A potential move could mark a new era for the MLS and City Football Group.

Guardiola's arrival in the MLS could change the landscape of elite managers moving to the U.S.A.

Manchester City fans celebrated their fourth consecutive Premier League title after a pulsating 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday confirmed their place as champions once again, but with Pep Guardiola aiming for a fifth title next season it could be his last, according to reports - with New York City FC touted as a potential destination for him and star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne at the end of next season.

Heading into the final day challenging Arsenal for the title, the Citizens knew that a win on home soil would have them down as champions once again - and when Phil Foden scored from the edge of the area within two minutes, it was party time at the Etihad Stadium. His brace put City in the ascendency and despite Mohammed Kudus' acrobatic equaliser on the stroke of half-time, Rodri's strike restored the two-goal advantage and it was a canter from there onwards.

And with City aiming for more records next season, it could be their final campaign under Guardiola - with @RealTolmie on X suggesting that Guardiola and De Bruyne could make the switch to New York in the summer of 2025.

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne: Transfer Latest

The duo have been at City for almost a decade

The report on X (formerly Twitter) states that Guardiola and De Bruyne could be on their way to New York City FC at the end of next season, in what would be a huge blow to Manchester City’s credentials.

A club that is part of the City Football Group, executives in the USA want the duo to mark the start of a new era that will include a new stadium - and given that the USA, Canada and Mexico will all be joint-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, public interest in football in North America is likely to rise exponentially once the tournament is over. Having been tenants at the Yankee Baseball Stadium for nine years, the club are expected to break ground on their new home in the summer and with a completion date of 2027, their new ground would likely be christened by the Spaniard on the sidelines with De Bruyne lining up in midfield.

Guardiola has lived in New York before, and there is growing confidence from the side across the Atlantic - and whilst Manchester City fans have been told not to panic, the post states that the club from the Big Apple are a potential destination.

Guardiola and De Bruyne have been at City for the best part of a decade, and with Guardiola having taken home his sixth title in charge of the Citizens alongside two FA Cup trophies, four Carabao Cup trophies and the elusive Champions League from last season, he may well wish to try his hand away from Europe having achieved similar success at Bayern Munich and Barcelona despite being paid £385,000-per-week at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne’s £400,000-per-week contract expires at the end of next season and with the Belgian recording 102 goals and 170 assists in just 381 matches for the Premier League four-peat side, he would go down as a club legend if he was to leave in which City could become the first team in English history to win five titles in a row.

Pep Guardiola's Move Would be Incredible for the MLS

The MLS has never had an elite manager with Guardiola's reputation

Having seen the success that Inter Miami have heralded further down the east coast of the United States with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in their team, New York City could become their biggest rivals in that regard should Guardiola and De Bruyne make the move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: New York City FC won the MLS Cup for the first time in 2021 after defeating Portland Timbers on penalties.

Already boasting talents such as Talles Magno, Maxi Moralez, Hannes Wolf and more, Guardiola’s move would see them become the club with the biggest pull of any in the MLS - and with De Bruyne pulling the strings, it is certainly an interesting proposition to consider.

David Beckham’s move to Los Angeles Galaxy back in 2007 was the trailblazing move on a player basis but the MLS has rarely, if ever, seen an elite manager up sticks in Europe to make the long trip over to America - and Guardiola’s arrival could change the landscape of MLS football forever if he was to say his final farewells at Manchester City.

Related Ranking Pep Guardiola's 10 Best Signings at Manchester City Pep Guardiola has assembled one of the greatest sides in football history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.