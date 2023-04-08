This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Kevin De Bruyne recorded his 100th assist in the Premier League in Manchester City's match against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

City were struggling to break Southampton down at St Mary's stadium despite having the majority of the play in the first half.

They kept applying pressure and finally managed to do so just before half-time thanks to De Bruyne's brilliance.

Jack Grealish picked out De Bruyne on the left-wing.

The Belgian magician got his head up and produced a teasing cross into the box.

The ball floated perfectly to Erling Haaland who simply could not miss from a few yards out. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: De Bruyne assists Haaland in Southampton vs Man City

Who has the most assists in Premier League history?

De Bruyne has become the fifth player in Premier League history to reach 100 assists.

Ryan Giggs recorded 162 assists during his Premier League career and is well out in front.

Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103) and Frank Lampard (102) make up the rest of the top five.

De Bruyne reached 100 Premier League assists in just 237 matches. He managed the feat much quicker than Giggs, Fabregas, Giggs and Rooney.

