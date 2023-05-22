The Premier League is blessed with some of the best goalkeepers in world football, but who has performed the best in England's top flight this season?

It's fair to say that keepers attract more criticism than most other players, with each of their mistakes heavily scrutinised.

But it's sometimes hard to judge just how good a keeper has been on clean sheets alone.

That's why the people over at football365 have put together a ranking of the best shot-stoppers in the division, based on the PSxG minus goals metric from FBref.

What on earth is this? We know you're thinking. The statistic relates to how likely a keeper is to save a shot, minus the number of goals they've actually conceded. In simpler terms - how many goals a keeper has prevented.

In order to form a more accurate list, only keepers that have made eight or more appearances this season have been included.

But the results may still surprise you. Check them out below.

Premier League goalkeepers ranked by goals prevented

27. Gavin Bazunu - Southampton (-16.6)

26. Illan Meslier - Leeds (-12.4)

25. Mark Travers - Bournemouth (-6.9)

24. Danny Ward - Leicester (-5.5)

23. Ederson - Manchester City (-5.1)

22. Dean Henderson - Nottingham Forest (-4.1)

21. Hugo Lloris - Tottenham (-4.1)

20. Jose Sa - Wolves (-3.6)

19. Robert Sanchez - Brighton (-2.8)

18. Keylor Navas - Nottingham Forest (-2.7)

17. Fraser Forster - Tottenham (-2.5)

16. Edouard Mendy - Chelsea (-2.1)

15. Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal (-2.0)

14. Daniel Iversen - Leicester (-1.9)

13. Jason Steele - Brighton (-1.7)

12. David de Gea - Manchester United (-1.1)

11. Lukasz Fabianksi - West Ham (-0.1)

10. Nick Pope - Newcastle (+0.3)

9. Vicente Guaita - Crystal Palace (+0.4)

8. Sam Johnstone - Crystal Palace (+1.4)

7. Neto - Bournemouth (+1.7)

6. Jordan Pickford (+2.7)

Interestingly, despite winning the league with Manchester City, Brazilian star Ederson is only 23rd on the list.

And though Ramsdale has been hailed for some of his performances this season, he actually ranks lower than De Gea – a player that's attracted countless criticism.

Who makes the top five?

5. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa (+3.0)

Villa have been in outstanding form since Unai Emery took over and it's thanks in part to the performances of Martinez.

The World Cup winner has proven he is one of the world's best shot-stoppers and Villa will be lucky to keep hold of him.

4. Kepa - Chelsea (+3.7)

Kepa had a nightmare start to his Chelsea career but reclaimed the number-one jersey under Graham Potter earlier this season.

The Blues may have endured a woeful season, but the resurgence of Kepa has been one of the few bright sparks.

3. David Raya - Brentford (+4.6)

Raya has made more saves than any other Premier League keeper.

It's no wonder he's been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

2. Bernd Leno - Fulham (+9.2)

Leno lost the number one jersey at Arsenal to Ramsdale and Fulham were the team to snap up the German.

Would Mikel Arteta have him back now after his form this year? Perhaps.

1. Alisson - Liverpool (+10.1)

Liverpool have had a season to forget but it could have been even worse, had it not been for Alisson.

The Brazilian has comfortably been the Reds' best player and has a more than reasonable claim to being the best keeper in the world right now.