David De Gea’s latest return to his homeland was certainly not one to remember.

The Manchester United goalkeeper had an absolute horror show away at Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League.

De Gea was at fault for two goals as United lost 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate) in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s mistake for Sevilla’s third goal, scored by the tireless Youssef En-Nesyri, was embarrassing beyond belief.

De Gea charged out of his goal to try and prevent the striker latching onto the ball, but then seemingly forgot how to kick and presented his adversary with the easiest of chances.

Yeah, not ideal that.

De Gea may have the most clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season (14), but his time as United’s number one must surely be nearing its end.

What makes the former Atletico Madrid man’s latest suspect display all the worse is the fact he’s currently the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.

Amazingly, he’s earning more than three times as much as Manchester City star, Ederson.

Below, you’ll find a list containing the 16 goalkeepers who’re currently pocketing six figures per-week in pound sterling, a list De Gea tops.

All data sourced from the Capology website…

16. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) - £100,000-a-week

15. Ederson (Manchester City) - £100,000-a-week

14. Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest) - £100,000-a-week

13. Steve Mandanada (Rennes) - £111,216-a-week

12. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) - £120,000-a-week

11. Alphonse Areola (West Ham United) - £120,000-a-week

10. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - £125,000-a-week

9. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - £150,000-a-week

8. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £150,000-a-week

7. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - £152,816-a-week

6.Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) - £204,434-a-week

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) - £216,150-a-week

4. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - £254,694-a-week

3. Jan Oblak (Ateltico Madrid) - £353,685-a-week

2. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - £356,572-a-week

1. David De Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-a-week

It’s close at the top, but De Gea just pips Oblak and Neuer to top spot.

Now you’re probably wondering; where’s Mike Maignan, arguably the best goalkeeper on the planet right now?

Well, he’s currently earning only £60,000-a-week at AC Milan, which is incredibly low in the grand scheme of things.

If the Frenchman jumps ship in the summer, expect his salary to skyrocket…

Will De Gea sign a new contract at Man Utd?

Fortunately for United, De Gea’s current deal on £375,000-a-week expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Per ESPN, the player and United are close to an agreement on a new deal.

De Gea would earn a lower basic salary, but with “larger performance-related incentives”.

Whether he would remain as the undisputed number one for next season is still unclear.