Highlights Manchester United are moving for Matthijs de Ligt as their first summer signing, with the player keen on a move to Old Trafford.

De Ligt's decline in prominence at Bayern Munich has meant he's available on the market, and United have identified him as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite.

United are also pursuing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt, who is keen on a move to Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt has fallen in the pecking order at Bayern Munich, with the January arrival of Eric Dier almost pushing the Dutchman into surplus to requirements territory. The defender managed just 22 Bundesliga appearances last campaign, starting just 16 of these, as the German giants missed out on the title to Bayer Leverkusen.

As a result of this lack of consistent game time, De Ligt is now reportedly eager to make the switch to the north-west of England, with United initiating contact with the player's representatives. According to Romano, the former Ajax man represents United's most likely signing at the heart of their defence, with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite now deemed 'too expensive' for the club.

United Working on Deal to Sign De Ligt

The Dutchman could become United's first summer signing

Branthwaite had emerged as United's primary target at centre-back, but after failing with an initial £35 million for the Englishman, attentions have turned to De Ligt. The Red Devils are eager to not get 'drawn in' to a lengthy and potentially costly saga, and are thus unwilling to match Everton's £70 million asking price.

The club's hierarchy are now focused on securing the services of De Ligt, whose decline in prominence at Bayern means he's on board with a move to the English giants. Speaking to Ben Jacobs on CaughtOffside's 'the Debrief' podcast, Romano provided an update with regards to United's pursuit of De Ligt:

"Centre-back, for sure, is one of the priorities. And so I think it’s the most imminent story for Manchester United. They want to bring in a new centre-back. Matthijs de Ligt is on the list for sure. Man United already, around Friday, Saturday, made contact with the agents of the player to understand also whether the player was keen to maybe leave Champions League football for the upcoming season, but accept Manchester United's project. "What I’m hearing is that Matthijs De Ligt is absolutely keen on this possibility, also knowing when the manager does something important for him to accept Manchester United. "Matthijs de Ligt looks like the most likely signing for Manchester United in that position, rather than other players who can be too expensive."

De Ligt would become United's first signing of the summer window, and would perhaps put a halt on the volume of links with certain defenders. Along with Branthwaite and De Ligt, the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and Leny Yoro had all been rumoured to be candidates to replace Raphael Varane at Old Trafford.

De Ligt's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36

United Also Pursuing Ugarte

The PSG man is seen as a replacement for Casemiro

Alongside De Ligt, Romano has also revealed that United are working on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The 13-time Premier League winners have received the 'green light' over making a move for Ugarte.

The Uruguayan only arrived in France from Sporting last summer, and is already deemed surplus to requirements, having made just 25 Ligue 1 appearances last season. INEOS view the defensive midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave United in the coming months. The Brazilian endured a difficult second season in England, and is being linked with an array of Saudi Pro-League clubs.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/07/2024