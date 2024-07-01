Highlights Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt keen on joining, with both clubs in open dialogue for a permanent deal.

De Ligt's game time was limited at Bayern Munich in 2023/24, thus offering a chance for a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have appointed Dan Ashworth as new sporting director with him expected to start immediately.

Manchester United have received a beacon of hope in their pursuit of a new centre-back with Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealing that Bayern Munich ace Matthijs de Ligt is keen to join the Old Trafford-based outfit this summer.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane, the heart of defence, alongside a new central midfielder and striker, has been identified as a position in need of strengthening this summer, per The Athletic.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are keen to hit the ground running in their new venture with Dan Ashworth now expected to join the club immediately, and securing the services of De Ligt could be a wise way to kick-start their transfer proceedings.

Plettenberg: De Ligt ‘Keen’ on Man Utd Move

No agreement reached yet

Close

Amid an influx of centre-halves in Bavaria, De Ligt has found game time harder to come by in recent seasons. In 2023/24 alone, the former Ajax academy prospect played 30 games across all competitions - just 22 in the Bundesliga - which highlights how far down the pecking order he is.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg revealed that both sides are in open dialogue over a permanent deal for the imposing Dutchman, described as 'world-class' by Bayern sporting director Cristoph Freund, with the player in question keen to secure a move to Old Trafford too.

“Been told Manchester United and FC Bayern are now in contact about a permanent deal of Matthijs de Ligt! Understand De Ligt‘s agent Rafaela Pimenta working on a top solution. De Ligt, keen to join ManUtd and Ten Hag as reported - but there are no total agreements yet. De Ligt can sign a contract until 2029.”

De Ligt played a total of 70 times under Ten Hag during their time shared in the Eredivisie with perennial champions Ajax and his lack of game time, combined with his willingness to move this summer, could mean that a reunion between the compatriots could be on the cards.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf have reported that Manchester United have offered a five-year deal to De Ligt in the hopes of securing his services in the coming weeks, with the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano revealing that contact has been made with the defender’s representatives.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt became Ajax’s fourth-youngest ever goalscorer - aged 17 years, 1 month and 9 days - with his goal against Willem II in September 2016.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite also remains a top priority for Erik ten Hag and his entourage, though his employers’ reluctance to sell him less than he is valued at may prevent a deal from being struck.

De Ligt (23/24), Varane (22/23), Martinez (22/23) - Statistics Statistic De Ligt Varane Martinez Minutes 1,391 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 2/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 1.9 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1 2 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.68 6.64 6.84

Man Utd Reach Agreement For Dan Ashworth

53-year-old expected to start immediately

As alluded to earlier, after months of to-ing and fro-ing, Manchester United have reached an agreement to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director - a role previously held by John Murtough.

His previous employers, Newcastle United, were initially holding out for a compensation fee of £20 million - a figure that the 20-time English champions believed was ‘incredible’ - which had proved to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

Ashworth, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion, is expected to start his work at Old Trafford - which will include overseeing football performance, recruitment and operations - immediately following the breaking news.