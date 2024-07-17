Highlights Manchester United may need to sell players to fund the signing of Matthijs De Ligt, with the player eager for the move.

Leny Yoro is set to join the Red Devils, in a deal that will not disupt the De Ligt signing, as INEOS want two centre-backs.

United could sell the likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood to fund further incomings.

Manchester United may need to sell more players in order to secure the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, who remains keen on a move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leny Yoro is set to complete a €60 million switch from Lille to the Red Devils, in a dramatic turn of events, after the 18-year-old had reportedly preferred a move to Real Madrid. Yoro is undergoing a medical at Carrington, and will become the club's second signing of the summer, after Joshua Zirkzee joined the English club for £36.5 million from Bologna.

While INEOS are keen to secure two central defenders in this window, having potentially surpassed the £85 million mark on outgoings with Zirkzee and Yoro, the club now need to sanction some sales in order to move for their next centre-back. Romano has revealed that De Ligt is waiting for United to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, which may not occur before these outgoings are processed.

De Ligt 'Waiting on' United

The Dutchman is desperate for a move to Manchester

Having fallen in the pecking order at the Allianz arena, De Ligt is eager to accept the proposal of a more prominent role at United. The likes of Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae have all leapfrogged the Dutchman in Bayern's centre-back standings, and thus finding a new home where he'll play regular minutes has been tempting to the former Ajax man.

Speaking on a transfer update live show on Wednesday afternoon, Romano provided clarity over the ongoing De Ligt saga. The journalist said:

"Let me say that this will have an impact on Matthijs de Ligt, because obviously Manchester United now can't spend €100 million, more than €100 million on two centre-backs without outgoings. So Man United still want to sign two centre-backs this summer. Man United intentionally means to bring in two players in that position. But now, after Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, now they will finally (be able to) focus also on some other outgoings after Mason Greenwood. So trying to sell some players. Matthijs de Ligt remains a strong option. Also, Jarrad Branthwaite is a player they like, but is considered almost impossible in terms of price and in terms of total package needed. Matthijs de Ligt remains keen on a move to Manchester United, but Man United never closed the deal with Bayern because they were waiting for Leny Yoro. Now they are close to signing Leny Yoro, De Ligt keeps waiting for Manchester United."

De Ligt's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 93.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 Tackles Per 90 0.97 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 Clearances Per 90 3.38 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66

United to Make Sales to Allow Further Signings

The likes of McTominay, Casemiro and Greenwood could leave

As alluded to by Romano, United are in need of selling some sizeable assets in order to secure their next centre-back signing. Whether this player ends up being De Ligt or not remains to be seen, but it's clear based on the emphatic nature of the reporting that a new centre-back will be acquired.

Fortunately for Erik ten Hag and INEOS, several members of the United squad are attracting attention. Southampton and Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Scott McTominay, while Casemiro is expected to leave this summer, with Saudi Pro-League clubs circling. Meanwhile, Marseille have reached an agreement to sign Mason Greenwood.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 17/09/2024